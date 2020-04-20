Video: Dylan Dunkerton, Logan Peat, Paul Genovese and Friends Hit Up the Sunshine Coast - Weekend Slayer Episode 7

Apr 20, 2020
by Eric Lawrenuk  
Weekend Slayer - Episode 7 - Sunshine Coast

by lornny
Views: 831    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


Episode 7 Presented by Coast Gravity Park

Ready to shred everything with The Coastal Crew this weekend!? You're invited to be part of the crew, and get the locals tour of the Sunshine Coast. Curt and Dyl take us for a real* e-bike ride filled with steep rock slabs, coastal loam, and constant laughter. Hop into one of the boys' custom-built trucks to tackle old, deactivated logging roads when the rain hits hard. Coast Gravity Park provides us with primo conditions for party laps, and a big crew including Paul Genovese, and Logan Peat. Finally, end the weekend by having a huge session on the infamous backyard jumps with the entire crew. Don't go to the Coast, it sucks...

Produced by: Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by: Kaz Yamamura

Music Provided by these RAD local bands:

"Weekend Slayer"
Performed by Bimscuff

"Long Brown Hair"
Performed by Great White North
https://greatwhitenorthmusic.bandcamp...

"Sunshine 30"
Performed by The Varmoors
https://www.varmoors.com/

"Homeless Joe"
Performed By Echo Beach Band
http://echobeach.band

“Diamonds”
Performed by Soul Push
Courtesy of Riptide Music Group, LLC
https://www.soulpush.net/

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Logan Peat Paul Genovese


9 Comments

  • 3 0
 I saw Logan Peat n Paul Genovese n that was it.. it was a must watch for me
  • 2 0
 Wanna go ride (some of) this stuff so bad, but don't wanna go to hospital right now!
Difficulty: live on the coast...
  • 1 0
 I know.... it’s kind of torture releasing this during all of the Covid 19 stuff. Sorry for the tease, but at least it’s good entertainment!
  • 2 0
 I'm affused. I mean, confused. Sorry about that.
  • 2 1
 One of the best series out - will watch once unlocked
  • 2 0
 Fixed it Smile sorry guys
  • 2 0
 heck ya dudes!
  • 1 1
 PW protected? Noooooooooooooooooooooo!!!1
  • 1 1
 Not working

