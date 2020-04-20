Video: Dylan Dunkerton, Logan Peat, Paul Genovese and Friends Hit Up the Sunshine Coast - Weekend Slayer Episode 7

Produced by:

Filmed by:

Ready to shred everything with The Coastal Crew this weekend!? You're invited to be part of the crew, and get the locals tour of the Sunshine Coast. Curt and Dyl take us for a real* e-bike ride filled with steep rock slabs, coastal loam, and constant laughter. Hop into one of the boys' custom-built trucks to tackle old, deactivated logging roads when the rain hits hard. Coast Gravity Park provides us with primo conditions for party laps, and a big crew including Paul Genovese, and Logan Peat. Finally, end the weekend by having a huge session on the infamous backyard jumps with the entire crew. Don't go to the Coast, it sucks...Eric LawrenukKaz YamamuraMusic Provided by these RAD local bands:"Weekend Slayer"Performed by Bimscuff"Long Brown Hair"Performed by Great White North"Sunshine 30"Performed by The Varmoors"Homeless Joe"Performed By Echo Beach Band“Diamonds”Performed by Soul PushCourtesy of Riptide Music Group, LLC