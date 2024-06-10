Pinkbike.com
Video: Low Traction Action in the Sleeper Shreddit from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
Jun 10, 2024
Ed Spratt
9 Comments
We had fun, they had fun. The gang had fun. Whips, slips and the usual chaos.
—
Sleeper
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Leogang World Cup Dh 2024
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,201 articles
9 Comments
sammybikes916
(1 hours ago)
i'd like to go ride my bike now.
[Reply]
9
0
AppleJack76
FL
(1 hours ago)
The best montages in all bicycle racing, right, now.
[Reply]
8
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
Those launches onto the wallride are spectacular.
[Reply]
4
0
dukesilver32
FL
(1 hours ago)
SleeperCO shreddits are some of the best content coming out of world cup weekends
[Reply]
1
0
cornwallfreerider
(12 mins ago)
Sleeper are you there? Sleeper are you listening? Please, pleeeeeeeeeeease at the end of the season can you stitch all these together and release one whole race re-cap edition.
I'd watch it daily, I'd make my friends watch it daily, I'd make people I don't know watch it daily, I'd make my students in class watch it daily.
THIS. IS. MOUNTAIN BIKING BWOIIIIII'S & GRRRRRRL'S
Take a bow.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(51 mins ago)
1:47...WTF is the dude standing in the middle of the track thinking?
[Reply]
1
0
pmhobson
(5 mins ago)
Perhaps, "oh now that I've picked myself up off the ground and have stable traction, I should get out of the wayy----oh shit"
[Reply]
1
0
du4photo
(48 mins ago)
Amazing ability to edit some of the best bikes vidéos, every week-end !
[Reply]
1
0
stormracing
(15 mins ago)
The shots of Asa… yewwwwww
That style!
[Reply]
I'd watch it daily, I'd make my friends watch it daily, I'd make people I don't know watch it daily, I'd make my students in class watch it daily.

THIS. IS. MOUNTAIN BIKING BWOIIIIII'S & GRRRRRRL'S

Take a bow.
THIS. IS. MOUNTAIN BIKING BWOIIIIII'S & GRRRRRRL'S
Take a bow.
That style!