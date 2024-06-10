Powered by Outside

Video: Low Traction Action in the Sleeper Shreddit from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Jun 10, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe had fun, they had fun. The gang had fun. Whips, slips and the usual chaos. Sleeper



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Leogang World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,201 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
112170 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
90171 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
53526 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
50052 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
49341 views
First Look: The 2025 Geometron G1 is More Adjustable & More Proportional
36849 views
5 Things We Learned From Red Bull Hardline 2024
34053 views
Shimano Files Patent for a Direct-Mount Single-Sided 3-Piston Brake Caliper [Updated]
30707 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

9 Comments
  • 9 0
 i'd like to go ride my bike now.
  • 9 0
 The best montages in all bicycle racing, right, now.
  • 8 0
 Those launches onto the wallride are spectacular.
  • 4 0
 SleeperCO shreddits are some of the best content coming out of world cup weekends
  • 1 0
 Sleeper are you there? Sleeper are you listening? Please, pleeeeeeeeeeease at the end of the season can you stitch all these together and release one whole race re-cap edition.
I'd watch it daily, I'd make my friends watch it daily, I'd make people I don't know watch it daily, I'd make my students in class watch it daily.
THIS. IS. MOUNTAIN BIKING BWOIIIIII'S & GRRRRRRL'S
Take a bow.
  • 1 0
 1:47...WTF is the dude standing in the middle of the track thinking?
  • 1 0
 Perhaps, "oh now that I've picked myself up off the ground and have stable traction, I should get out of the wayy----oh shit"
  • 1 0
 Amazing ability to edit some of the best bikes vidéos, every week-end !
  • 1 0
 The shots of Asa… yewwwwww
That style!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047036
Mobile Version of Website