Video: Madeira Rock Smashing with Jesse Melamed

Mar 29, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis was an extremely gnarly trail to be practicing blind, super unnatural rock that was nowhere near smooth. Jesse Melamed


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jesse Melamed


 Been there Race that trail Massacre that was For pros maybe rowdy But for every day JOE that was something ....

