Video: Madeira Rock Smashing with Jesse Melamed
Mar 29, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
This was an extremely gnarly trail to be practicing blind, super unnatural rock that was nowhere near smooth.
—
Jesse Melamed
rafallied
(1 hours ago)
Been there Race that trail Massacre that was For pros maybe rowdy But for every day JOE that was something ....
