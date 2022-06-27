Video: Official Highlights from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Jun 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe dust has just about settled here at EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino and what a race it was! The Italian Dolomites put on a world-class show and pushed racers to their limits! Watch our highlights show to find out what went down. Enduro World Series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2022


