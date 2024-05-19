Video: Official Highlights from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 19, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
If you missed the live coverage from the second round of the 2024 DH World Cup series you can catch up on all the racing below.






Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,137 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
74709 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
64627 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
62941 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
47092 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
44531 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
36662 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
36045 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
33229 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 3 0
 "he's so precise and"......aarrrhhgggg.
The pace is crazy high this year, tougher than ever.
  • 3 0
 Ronan deserved this win, great riding from the Irishman!
  • 1 0
 rich needs to stop interrupting everyone







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040739
Mobile Version of Website