Video: Remy Morton Cruises Through Whistler's Jumps

Nov 11, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Pure Whistler gold from Remy Morton!

Raw style and sound.

FURIOUSly good!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Morton


11 Comments

  • 5 0
 So cool..not even kneepads...
  • 4 0
 He’s got a lot of style. So good!

It makes me wonder how often he needs to replace his back wheel...
  • 1 2
 They already posted this ???
Tf is he wearing lol ? Rag in back pocket ?? Changes shirt halfway through
  • 2 0
 not wearing kneepads must be a new fashion....i just saw a video with Minaar and Peat without wearing kneepads.....i think personal preference has nothing to do with being a role model.
  • 4 0
 Is it me or does it look like an "old" edit from a few months ago?
  • 6 3
 Almost dies 2 years ago // no kneepads today... WTF

Dead Horse
  • 2 0
 Perhaps not a priority for him.
Same for those who like to ride (aaand fall) gloveless. Personally i dont Smile
  • 2 0
 About time! It's been 2 days without a Whistler edit...
  • 2 0
 Anyone bitching about him not wearing pads is a kook
  • 1 0
 dayuuummm, gotta love his style
  • 3 3
 Hay kids be a potato like me and don't wear knee pads, what a sucker.

