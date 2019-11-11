Pinkbike.com
Video: Remy Morton Cruises Through Whistler's Jumps
Nov 11, 2019
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Follow
Following
Pure Whistler gold from Remy Morton!
Raw style and sound.
FURIOUSly
good!
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Remy Morton
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
kingofbike
(1 hours ago)
So cool..not even kneepads...
[Reply]
4
0
bmar
(1 hours ago)
He’s got a lot of style. So good!
It makes me wonder how often he needs to replace his back wheel...
[Reply]
1
2
tomasinbc
(34 mins ago)
They already posted this ???
Tf is he wearing lol ? Rag in back pocket ?? Changes shirt halfway through
[Reply]
2
0
amonas
(27 mins ago)
not wearing kneepads must be a new fashion....i just saw a video with Minaar and Peat without wearing kneepads.....i think personal preference has nothing to do with being a role model.
[Reply]
4
0
cool3
(46 mins ago)
Is it me or does it look like an "old" edit from a few months ago?
[Reply]
6
3
RedBurn
(50 mins ago)
Almost dies 2 years ago // no kneepads today... WTF
[Reply]
2
0
Rainallday
(40 mins ago)
Perhaps not a priority for him.
Same for those who like to ride (aaand fall) gloveless. Personally i dont
[Reply]
2
0
NinetySixBikes
(1 hours ago)
About time! It's been 2 days without a Whistler edit...
[Reply]
2
0
pokadot
(12 mins ago)
Anyone bitching about him not wearing pads is a kook
[Reply]
1
0
nikifor88
(1 hours ago)
dayuuummm, gotta love his style
[Reply]
3
3
BMXrad
(51 mins ago)
Hay kids be a potato like me and don't wear knee pads, what a sucker.
[Reply]
