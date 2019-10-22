Video: Storch, Volokhov, Laporte and Cuvet's Freeride Tour of Oregon

Carson Storch Olivier Cuvet

Alex Volokhov Eliott Lapotre

Olivier dropping in, eyeing the cliff edge below.

Dunes to the Sea on the Oregon Coast.

Team shred down the open dunes.

Volokhov has a nose for sniffing out freeride lines.

Nice day at the beach, eh!

Stormy weather pushes the group into the hills and under the canopy.

Classic PNW- loamy, wet, and green.

Loading up for more laps in the rain.

Back to Bend for Carson to show us some of his hometown lines.

Olivier taking right to the Bend dirt and jump lines.

Stealthy in his camouflage, Eliott rips down a local DH track.

Carson causally guiding.

Final location: Carson's backyard jam.

Olivier going full extension for the "Super Frenchy."

Alex dropping.