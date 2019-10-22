Video: Storch, Volokhov, Laporte and Cuvet's Freeride Tour of Oregon

Oct 22, 2019
by SR Suntour  
RWT'19: Oregon

by SRSuntour
Hoshi Yoshida
RUX WORLD TOUR
2019: Oregon, USA
Carson Storch // Alex Volohkov // Eliott Lapotre // Olivier Cuvet

The 2019 Rux World Tour finds us back in North America, to visit the home-turf of Carson Storch in Oregon, USA. The Rux World Tour represents an Sr Suntour tradition of bringing together riders from around the world for the shared experience of riding, exploring new zones, and product testing. In this edition, we explore some incredible developing zones along the Pacific Coast, and then travel to Carson's home town of Bend, to shred some classic local spots and Carson’s evolving backyard.

JP Gendron
Carson Storch
JP Gendron
Olivier Cuvet

JP Gendron
Alex Volokhov
JP Gendron
Eliott Lapotre

Hoshi Yoshida
Olivier dropping in, eyeing the cliff edge below.

Hoshi Yoshida
Dunes to the Sea on the Oregon Coast.

JP Gendron
Team shred down the open dunes.

JP Gendron
Volokhov has a nose for sniffing out freeride lines.

Hoshi Yoshida
Nice day at the beach, eh!

JP Gendron
Stormy weather pushes the group into the hills and under the canopy.

Hoshi Yoshida
Classic PNW- loamy, wet, and green.

JP Gendron
JP Gendron

JP Gendron
JP Gendron

Hoshi Yoshida
Loading up for more laps in the rain.

Hoshi Yoshida
Hoshi Yoshida

Despite the stormy weather, our few days of exploring new zones on the Oregon coast proved to be amazing. The lush green canopy and loamy dirt provided near perfect conditions with just enough slick to keep everyone on their toes. The incredible amount of potential for year-round riding in this area had us immediately scheming our return.

Hoshi Yoshida
Back to Bend for Carson to show us some of his hometown lines.

Hoshi Yoshida
Olivier taking right to the Bend dirt and jump lines.

JP Gendron
Stealthy in his camouflage, Eliott rips down a local DH track.

Hoshi Yoshida
Carson causally guiding.

JP Gendron
Final location: Carson's backyard jam.

JP Gendron

Hoshi Yoshida
JP Gendron

JP Gendron
Hoshi Yoshida

JP Gendron
Olivier going full extension for the "Super Frenchy."

JP Gendron
Alex dropping.

JP Gendron

Hoshi Yoshida

The Rux World Tour rolls on to 2020 with a new location and more Sr Suntour team riders.

Big thank you to Carson and Bros & Hoes Landscaping for hosting the team and developing new trails along the Pacific coast. Head to Tillamook Offroad Trail Alliance for more information about trail development around Pacific City.

Head to our website for more information about Sr Suntour products, service, and easy tech videos.

Riders:
Carson Storch
Alex Volokhov
Eliott Lapotre
Olivier Cuvet

Photography and Videography by:
Hoshi Yoshida
JP Gendron

Produced by:
Whyex Productions

