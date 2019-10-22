Video: Storch, Volokhov, Laporte and Cuvet's Freeride Tour of Oregon

The 2019 Rux World Tour finds us back in North America, to visit the home-turf of Carson Storch in Oregon, USA. The Rux World Tour represents an Sr Suntour tradition of bringing together riders from around the world for the shared experience of riding, exploring new zones, and product testing. In this edition, we explore some incredible developing zones along the Pacific Coast, and then travel to Carson's home town of Bend, to shred some classic local spots and Carson’s evolving backyard.
Despite the stormy weather, our few days of exploring new zones on the Oregon coast proved to be amazing. The lush green canopy and loamy dirt provided near perfect conditions with just enough slick to keep everyone on their toes. The incredible amount of potential for year-round riding in this area had us immediately scheming our return.
The Rux World Tour rolls on to 2020 with a new location and more Sr Suntour team riders.
Big thank you to Carson and Bros & Hoes Landscaping for hosting the team and developing new trails along the Pacific coast. Head to Tillamook Offroad Trail Alliance
for more information about trail development around Pacific City.
Head to our website for more information about Sr Suntour
products, service, and easy tech videos.
Riders:
Carson Storch
Alex Volokhov
Eliott Lapotre
Olivier Cuvet
Photography and Videography by:
Hoshi Yoshida
JP Gendron
Produced by:Whyex Productions
