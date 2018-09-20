VIDEOS

Video: Trail Engaged Episode 3 - An Update From Whistler Bike Park's Trail Crew

Sep 20, 2018
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  

We have arrived at the third and final episode of Trail Engaged this season. In this installment, we look at beating the heat, transportation restrictions through the village and the closing of the Freight Train containers beloved by so many of the Bike Park faithful.

Video by Good Fortune Collective & Brock Newman.

Have an Idea?

Do you have a suggestion or comment on our to make the bike park more rad? Make sure you hit us up here. We will be keeping the inbox open for business, so keep the input coming.

Bike Park Fall Passes

There are still 19 days left in the season, don't miss out and grab yourself a Bike Park Fall Pass.

Unlimited Fall Pass: $299 – Ride any day, all day long through to October 8.
Fall Pass Add-On: $229 – Already have a 10-day, 5-day, Top of the World, or Twilight Pass from this season? Add on unlimited fall riding until closing day.

Click here for more info.

4 Comments

  • + 1
 yeah lift lines get hot...but that was a good tip.
so its either black, aarp rust/brown, or notice-me-neon blues, greens and oranges.
i'll stick with black and follow his tip.
  • + 5
 New container drop = win
  • + 2
 Peter should run for Mayor of whistler
  • + 0
 so if you are the mayor of the bike park does that make remy the prince of the bike park ?

Post a Comment



