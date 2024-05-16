Watch
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Video: WynTV Track Walk - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024
May 16, 2024
by
Wyn Masters
2 Comments
Wyn hits the all new World Cup track here in Szczyrk, Poland for track walk day to see how everyone is feeling coming in to World Cup Round 2 this weekend.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
World Cup DH
WynTV
Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
52 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
TommyNunchuck
FL
(17 mins ago)
Come on warriors, tell us all how much of a bikepark track it is now. Looks mint to be fair.
[Reply]
1
0
finistere
FL
(7 mins ago)
Loïc is looking good!
[Reply]
