Alex Marin Joins New 'The Brigade' Race Team

New team, new structure, great group of people to work with, and the best mechanic next to me! It’s a pleasure to announce that I’ll be joining The Brigade Team for 2020 season! The amount of work we’ve put the last month has been unreal. From having a dailed set up on the suspension, to ride the new bike as much as I could! You wouldn’t belive how good this thing is! Thanks for believe in me team! Let’s go bike racing now. — Alex Marin