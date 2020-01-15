Alex Marin Joins New 'The Brigade' Race Team

Jan 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Alex Marin has announced on Instagram he has joined a new World Cup downhill team called, 'The Brigade'.

The team is a brand new outfit and appears to be sponsored by SR Suntour, Vee Tires, Monkey's Sauce, Hexis energy drink, Kenny, Crankbrothers and HxR. One final sponsor that stood out to us was Production Privee, purveyors of steel dream machines based in the Pyrenees. The Andorran company currently doesn't offer a downhill bike so the team will be racing on Santa Cruz V10 bikes, but is it a hint we could see a steel DH bike on the World Cup circuit in the near future?

bigquotesNew team, new structure, great group of people to work with, and the best mechanic next to me! It’s a pleasure to announce that I’ll be joining The Brigade Team for 2020 season! The amount of work we’ve put the last month has been unreal. From having a dailed set up on the suspension, to ride the new bike as much as I could! You wouldn’t belive how good this thing is! Thanks for believe in me team! Let’s go bike racing now.Alex Marin

bigquotesThe Brigade Team's World Cup assault will be led by 2 elite downhill racers. It's an exciting lineup but we're going to keep a lid on our full team roster for now and introduce our first Brigade Team rider, Alex Marin.

Alex, at just 23 years old is no stranger to world-class racing. The Spanish racer has spent the past 6 years on factory teams and with top 10 race results already under his belt, we have high hopes for him.The Brigade


We don't have any confirmation on who the mysterious other rider will be yet but the only elite dh rider who follows the team's Instagram is Rudy Cabirou, who announced his split with Propain Factory Racing earlier this winter. He also posted he was in the Pyrenees, the home of Production Privee, a week ago. We'll update you with the official news when we get it.

  • 1 3
 This has absolutely nothing to do with Alex Marin, though congratulations(!!!), but I'm bummed SantaCruz decided to make a secondary "team", becaaaaause the other rider is surely going to be Nina Hoffman, and I really wanted to see her join up with the Syndicate.
  • 1 0
 Did you read the same article? It's not a Santa Cruz team, it's Production Privee which doesn't have a DH bike yet so they're using SC frames until they make one of the own.
  • 1 0
 @tgent It doesn't look like SantaCruz is even sponsoring this team. At least not as title sponsors. They're just riding on SantaCruz bikes for now. As the post mentioned.

