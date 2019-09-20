Day Two Photo Epic: Amongst Giants - EWS Zermatt 2019

The Matterhorn is everywhere you look.

Richie Rude has been on a tear lately and these long and rough stages should certainly suit him.

ALN navigates the loose and rocky stage 5.

Katy Winton has had a rough go of this season but is looking to wrap things up inside the top ten if she can. Katy will be wanting to come back charging next year.

Stage one will be a painful sprint off the start. That view will be a blur.

The Commencal team rolls up to the start of stage one.

Kasper Wolley leaning into it on stage 3.

Spencer Rathcamp taking the high line as the Matterhorn keeps watching the distanc.e

Can you spot Cecile Ravanel? No, she is not racing, just here training with her team.

Pedro Burns will be looking to finish the season inside the top 20.

Stage one starts slow and picks up speed as the riders race to the valley floor. The big question is, can Florian Nicolai hold onto his points lead for the overall?

Damien Oton

Damien Oton is healed up from some big injuries and racing his first EWS of the season.

Kevin Miquel is looking to hold onto the number three spot in the overall this weekend.

Always bring the locals something to eat when you take a shortcut through their yard.

Katy Winton flexes for a big day of riding bikes.

Kevin Miquel sorts out the rough stuff on stage three.

Sam Hill is the chaser with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Matt Walker on stage 1.

First in points, Florian Nicolai has all the pressure on his shoulders this weekend.

Unrelenting roughness. It's going to be a hard last day of racing.

Cecile Ravanel gets in a full day of practice. She will have to sit out this round of racing, unfortunately.

ALN rolling some big slabs. Will she take one last podium?

Bex Baraona around one of what feels like a few hundred rocky switchbacks.

Isabeau Courdurier can relax this weekend as she has the overall locked up.

Remi Gauvin drifting in the dust of stage one.

Can Richie Rude take one last win this season?

Stage three may be almost over here, but there are still 1000 meters of descending to do when it's done.

T Lap finding enough flow to make shapes.

Martin Maes was one of the last riders on track today. Taking his time and making sure he has all his lines dialed.

It's not all rocks out there. Stage 2 is below the tree line and full of big roots.

The rugged glacier that sits just above stage 4.

Joe Barnes carving turns on the steeps of stage 5.

Ines Thoma on the home stretch of stage 5.

Florian Nicolai pushes through the final switchbacks of practice.

Ella Conolly is racing for the first time after a broken elbow took her out back in Les Orres.

Jesse Melamed on the gas near the bottom of stage 3.

The tram to stage 3 full of riders and bikes.

After two seasons of yelling "BEEEEER!!!" at Mark Maurissen when he rides past in practice, today on stage 5 was the day he pulled one over and I had one waiting for him.

Because two Matterhorns are better than one.

Ines Thoma has been on form at the close of the season and is a threat for the podium once again.

The final race of the season starts tomorrow. We can't wait to see how it unfolds.

We knew it was going to be a long and hard day. With lengthy tracks, big liaisons, and more switchbacks than you can throw a stick at, this final round of the Enduro World Series is nothing to brush off for a one day round. It's rough, rocky, and it never seems to let up. With so much at stake here for Sam Hill and Florian Nicolai, along with Martin Maes and Richie Rude coming on strong, it's anyone's guess what could happen. That said, it was hard to tell who was looking best in practice. Lines were pondered and speeds seemed a little more subdued than normal. All being done to ensure it goes just right tomorrow, or as close as possible.