Day Two Photo Epic: Amongst Giants - EWS Zermatt 2019

We knew it was going to be a long and hard day. With lengthy tracks, big liaisons, and more switchbacks than you can throw a stick at, this final round of the Enduro World Series is nothing to brush off for a one day round. It's rough, rocky, and it never seems to let up. With so much at stake here for Sam Hill and Florian Nicolai, along with Martin Maes and Richie Rude coming on strong, it's anyone's guess what could happen. That said, it was hard to tell who was looking best in practice. Lines were pondered and speeds seemed a little more subdued than normal. All being done to ensure it goes just right tomorrow, or as close as possible.
