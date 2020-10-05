Emil Johansson's Three-Peat Custom Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

It was another Crankworx and another win for Emil Johansson at Innsbruck this weekend. That makes it three in a row following his first Joyride crown in Whistler last year, and his win at Rotorua earlier this year. Another Crankworx also means another custom bike for Johansson- this time it's a hydro dip
style frame. Hydro dipping is a process where paint lays on top of the surface of a container of water and is then transferred on to an object when it is dipped into the water; for this frame the colours were marble with inspired swirls of orange, black and grey.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTp2VgT3aVM
