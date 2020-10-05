Emil Johansson's Three-Peat Custom Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Johansson's helix frame from Whistler (bottom of frame) And his "Gun Smoke / Black Marble" frame from Rotorua last year.

Hydro-dipping creates a truly unique frame that will be almost impossible to replicate.

RockShox has also joined in the party with these custom lowers. Is anyone else getting Load/Andres Serrano flashbacks?

Cable management is sorted via a mechanical gyro, which allows Emil to spin the bars as much as he wants without having to untangle a cable. Hydraulic gyros are also available, but still fairly rare among slopestyle riders.

The mechanical gyro connects to this Avid BB7 Road SL caliper. Yes, it's not as powerful as a hydraulic system but its compatible with the gyro and its titanium hardware saves a bit of weight.

The brake connects to an Odyssey BMX Monolever. We don't have confirmation from Emil on this, but we imagine he's chosen this lever as it sits far away from the bar so won't get in the way when he's trying to catch his bars. It looks like Emil is also running some signature Sensus grips.

HT contributed some orange pedals to the build.

Industry Nine hubs help the singlespeed set up roll.

Remnants of the champagne shower on Emil's saddle.

Emil was running a fast-rolling Maxxis Pace in the rear with an Ikon XC tire up front for a bit more bite in the overcast conditions in Innsbruck.