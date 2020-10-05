Emil Johansson's Three-Peat Custom Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 5, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S

It was another Crankworx and another win for Emil Johansson at Innsbruck this weekend. That makes it three in a row following his first Joyride crown in Whistler last year, and his win at Rotorua earlier this year. Another Crankworx also means another custom bike for Johansson- this time it's a hydro dip style frame. Hydro dipping is a process where paint lays on top of the surface of a container of water and is then transferred on to an object when it is dipped into the water; for this frame the colours were marble with inspired swirls of orange, black and grey.

Joyride 2019 podium.
Johansson's helix frame from Whistler (bottom of frame)
Trek Ticket S
And his "Gun Smoke / Black Marble" frame from Rotorua last year.

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S
Hydro-dipping creates a truly unique frame that will be almost impossible to replicate.

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S
RockShox has also joined in the party with these custom lowers. Is anyone else getting Load/Andres Serrano flashbacks?

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S
Cable management is sorted via a mechanical gyro, which allows Emil to spin the bars as much as he wants without having to untangle a cable. Hydraulic gyros are also available, but still fairly rare among slopestyle riders.

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S
The mechanical gyro connects to this Avid BB7 Road SL caliper. Yes, it's not as powerful as a hydraulic system but its compatible with the gyro and its titanium hardware saves a bit of weight.

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S
The brake connects to an Odyssey BMX Monolever. We don't have confirmation from Emil on this, but we imagine he's chosen this lever as it sits far away from the bar so won't get in the way when he's trying to catch his bars. It looks like Emil is also running some signature Sensus grips.

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S
HT contributed some orange pedals to the build.

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S
Industry Nine hubs help the singlespeed set up roll.

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S
Remnants of the champagne shower on Emil's saddle.

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S
Emil was running a fast-rolling Maxxis Pace in the rear with an Ikon XC tire up front for a bit more bite in the overcast conditions in Innsbruck.


Regions in Article
Innsbruck

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Dirtjump Bikes Trek Trek Ticket S Emil Johansson Crankworx Innsbruck 2020


Must Read This Week
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
49764 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
45566 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
45412 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
40131 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
39086 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
38488 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
37700 views
[Updated] Red Bull TV to Broadcast World Champs in 140 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out
32854 views

7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Love seeing all the special things the slope guys do to make their bikes as comfortable/trickable as possible. Keep these coming!
  • 1 0
 For those scratching their head wondering how a gyro works;

www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTp2VgT3aVM
  • 1 0
 Whats with the piece of grip on the brake lever?
  • 1 0
 I guess it's so if he catches a bar on the lever it doesn't hurt his fingers
  • 1 0
 To not hurt his hand when catching the bars
  • 1 0
 Wait, you're not doing this?!?
  • 1 0
 Probably so he can catch easier on barspins/no handers. If you catch on a lever, it can be pretty painful sometimes.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009295
Mobile Version of Website