Evil, Shimano, & Anthill Films Present: The Fitness Simulator

Play golf, go fishing, be a workaholic but whatever you do, don't try—the EP8 does it for you! Svelt handlebar controls, state-of-the-art pedal assist and an extra set of lungs; with the EP8 Fitness Simulator™ x Evil Epocalypse, you're supercharged, but no one knows it!Overtake your friends, impress your special someone, and squeeze in some hot laps between kid duties, in less than 60 seconds! Just hit boost and you’re off!For a limited time only, purchase a Shimano EP8 Fitness Simulator™ x Evil Epocalypse, and we'll throw in the Evil Friend Pusher™ absolutely free! Just slap 'em and drag 'em. Now you're both in the jet stream!Dial now to purchase this limited-time offer!www.fitnesssimulator.com/ 1-800-GO-COUCHWarning, the Shimano Steps EP8 Fitness Simulator™ x Evil Epocalypse and Evil Friend Pusher™ may inspire out-of-the-ordinary smiles and moments of joy and cause sore cheeks and teary eyes. Other possible side effects include blown back hair, goosebumps, hot flashes, adrenaline surges, quivering extremities and good-time memory overload.Consult your local shop to see if the EP8 Fitness Simulator™ is right for you.Advert Written, Directed and Produced by Anthill FilmsEditor: Mark JohanssonProducers: Scott Jewett & Daisy MaddinsonWriter: Mitch ScottCinematography: Mark Johansson, Will Binamé, Matt Butterworth & Scott SeccoSound Recording & Design: Jo OsbourneColourist: Mark JohanssonPhotography: Mason MashonCast:Salesman: Mitchell ScottJane: Sierra WarrenNorbs: Kyle NorbratenSweaty Indoor Cyclist: Greg DayPuking Roadie: Pam Frentzel-BeyneBoyfriend 1: Christian SaldarriagaBoyfriend 2: Matt ButterworthBoyfriends 3: Mark JohanssonFriend-Pusher Friend: Scott Jewett