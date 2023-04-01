Evil, Shimano, & Anthill Films Present: The Fitness Simulator

Play golf, go fishing, be a workaholic but whatever you do, don't try—the EP8 does it for you! Svelt handlebar controls, state-of-the-art pedal assist and an extra set of lungs; with the EP8 Fitness Simulator™ x Evil Epocalypse, you're supercharged, but no one knows it!
Overtake your friends, impress your special someone, and squeeze in some hot laps between kid duties, in less than 60 seconds! Just hit boost and you’re off!
For a limited time only, purchase a Shimano EP8 Fitness Simulator™ x Evil Epocalypse, and we'll throw in the Evil Friend Pusher™ absolutely free! Just slap 'em and drag 'em. Now you're both in the jet stream!
Dial now to purchase this limited-time offer!
www.fitnesssimulator.com/ 1-800-GO-COUCH
Warning, the Shimano Steps EP8 Fitness Simulator™ x Evil Epocalypse and Evil Friend Pusher™ may inspire out-of-the-ordinary smiles and moments of joy and cause sore cheeks and teary eyes. Other possible side effects include blown back hair, goosebumps, hot flashes, adrenaline surges, quivering extremities and good-time memory overload.
Consult your local shop to see if the EP8 Fitness Simulator™ is right for you.
Advert Written, Directed and Produced by Anthill Films
Editor: Mark Johansson
Producers: Scott Jewett & Daisy Maddinson
Writer: Mitch Scott
Cinematography: Mark Johansson, Will Binamé, Matt Butterworth & Scott Secco
Sound Recording & Design: Jo Osbourne
Colourist: Mark Johansson
Photography: Mason Mashon
Cast:
Salesman: Mitchell Scott
Jane: Sierra Warren
Norbs: Kyle Norbraten
Sweaty Indoor Cyclist: Greg Day
Puking Roadie: Pam Frentzel-Beyne
Boyfriend 1: Christian Saldarriaga
Boyfriend 2: Matt Butterworth
Boyfriends 3: Mark Johansson
Friend-Pusher Friend: Scott Jewett
