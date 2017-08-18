Ferda People: Spank Whip-Off World Champs - Crankworx Whistler 2017









The camera never lies and you know what else? The whips... the whips don't lie. Combine the two and you know there's no fake news here, just straight-up sideways action. Allan Cooke and Casey Brown took the wins, going huge and bring super stylish airs back down to the Whistler dirt safe and sound; more than can be said for a lot of folks, as riders took it to the absolute limit and then some. Second place, Bubba Warren, may have managed the most drastic whip of the day just before the sessions' end, but it proved a point of no return and he slammed hard injuring his ankle. The field of riders was a staggering mix of 'best in the world' boys and girls, spanning all kinds of bike riding - from slopestyle, to freeride, to downhill and even the odd BMXer creeping in, not least the man with a brand new belt. Meanwhile, on the other side of the SRAM fencing, the Whistler crowds were some of the biggest on record for this one, leaving barely a patch of long grass spare on the Crabapple piste. And who could blame them? There certainly was a lot to see...





Remy Metailler ready to get down to his favorite kind of business. Remy Metailler ready to get down to his favorite kind of business.





US freeride super star of the future, Ethan Nell, listens in at the riders meeting before the show. US freeride super star of the future, Ethan Nell, listens in at the riders meeting before the show.





Legends from your favorite bike movies all waiting to get started. Legends from your favorite bike movies all waiting to get started.





Multiple Whip-Off World Champs winner, Bernardo Cruz about to get angry on the jumps. Multiple Whip-Off World Champs winner, Bernardo Cruz about to get angry on the jumps.





Simmer down folks... Duncan Riffle laying down the law on the Whip-Off invitees and qualifiers. Simmer down folks... Duncan Riffle laying down the law on the Whip-Off invitees and qualifiers.





Vaea Verbeek joined the ever-growing women's field this year. Vaea Verbeek joined the ever-growing women's field this year.





Iles boosts above stoked crowds. Iles boosts above stoked crowds.





Remi Metailler flying sideways. Remi Metailler flying sideways.





Justin Roy, a bit too close for comfort already. Justin Roy, a bit too close for comfort already.





Bas van Steenbergen just getting warmed up. Bas van Steenbergen just getting warmed up.





Rampage Best Trick winner, Carson Storch, in the house. Rampage Best Trick winner, Carson Storch, in the house.





T-Mac brings his rad signature style. T-Mac brings his rad signature style.





No one could come close to Allan Cooke today. No one could come close to Allan Cooke today.





The Rotorua champ, Reed Boggs; limber AF. The Rotorua champ, Reed Boggs; limber AF.





Kurt Sorge made the trip over from Nelson to throw some shapes. Kurt Sorge made the trip over from Nelson to throw some shapes.





The two-time Rampage winner, Sorge, sending it sideways. The two-time Rampage winner, Sorge, sending it sideways.





Casey Brown took home top honors once again in the women's field. Casey Brown took home top honors once again in the women's field.





Jackson Davis takes a closer look at his front wheel. Jackson Davis takes a closer look at his front wheel.





Everyone's looking forward to seeing Curtis Robinson in action tomorrow for the Whistler premier of the Motive movie. Everyone's looking forward to seeing Curtis Robinson in action tomorrow for the Whistler premier of the Motive movie.





Finn Iles buzzes the trees. Finn Iles buzzes the trees.





Jaime Hill and arguably the best female whip of the day... Jaime Hill and arguably the best female whip of the day...





Alex Fayolle throwing down at world cup speed. Alex Fayolle throwing down at world cup speed.





Reece Wilson was the only Scotsman out there and he flew the flag high and sideways all session. Reece Wilson was the only Scotsman out there and he flew the flag high and sideways all session.





Wilson getting extra horizontal. Wilson getting extra horizontal.





Aggy was out for a few laps despite a bit of an ankle injury. Aggy was out for a few laps despite a bit of an ankle injury.





Thomas Vanderham boosting into orbit. Thomas Vanderham boosting into orbit.





Vanderham goes up for another... damn it was a good crew on the hill today. Vanderham goes up for another... damn it was a good crew on the hill today.





Dave McMillan doing the Vanzacs proud. Dave McMillan doing the Vanzacs proud.





Lorraine Blancher getting wild for second place in the women's. Lorraine Blancher getting wild for second place in the women's.





Bernardo Cruz putting that South American flair on it. Bernardo Cruz putting that South American flair on it.





The Brazilian whip-boss winding up for another big one. The Brazilian whip-boss winding up for another big one.





The Innsbruck champ, Louis Reboul, throwing down. The Innsbruck champ, Louis Reboul, throwing down.





Damon Iwanaga of Fest Series fame pulled some of the biggest moves of the day. Damon Iwanaga of Fest Series fame pulled some of the biggest moves of the day.





Sam Blenkinsop's whips were a thing of beauty. Sam Blenkinsop's whips were a thing of beauty.





T-Mac from the back. T-Mac from the back.





R-Dog rippin' and whippin'. R-Dog rippin' and whippin'.





Eliot Jackson throwing down harder than most. Eliot Jackson throwing down harder than most.





Ethan Nell kept wanting to spin but had to play by the rules to stay in the contest. Ethan Nell kept wanting to spin but had to play by the rules to stay in the contest.





Name that female high flyer! Name that female high flyer!





Bas van Steenbergen out of the shadows. Bas van Steenbergen out of the shadows.





Antoni Rocci went epicly large more than once out there. Antoni Rocci went epicly large more than once out there.





Huge would be an understatement in describing Allan Cooke's whips today. Huge would be an understatement in describing Allan Cooke's whips today.





Emilie Siegenthaler would bring home 3rd in the women's Emilie Siegenthaler would bring home 3rd in the women's





Brendan Fairclough going for the traditional leap of faith shot with event founder, Sven Martin. Brendan Fairclough going for the traditional leap of faith shot with event founder, Sven Martin.





The Claw busting a move. The Claw busting a move.





Kaos Seagrave enjoying his first visit to Whistler. Kaos Seagrave enjoying his first visit to Whistler.





Finn Iles goes skyward. Finn Iles goes skyward.





Always a struggle for Tom van Steenbergen not to go inverted when airborne... Always a struggle for Tom van Steenbergen not to go inverted when airborne...





Austin Warren getting towards 180 before an unfortunate trip to the hospital. Austin Warren getting towards 180 before an unfortunate trip to the hospital.





Brook MacDonald leads out Sam Blenkinsop. Brook MacDonald leads out Sam Blenkinsop.





Damon Iwanaga had the final word going massive on the last jump of the day. Damon Iwanaga had the final word going massive on the last jump of the day.





Head Judge, Riffle, ready to announce Crankworx Whistler '17s finest. Head Judge, Riffle, ready to announce Crankworx Whistler '17s finest.





People of the World united by whip. People of the World united by whip.





Les Gets winner, Antoni Rocci, claimed 3rd for his efforts here in Canada. Les Gets winner, Antoni Rocci, claimed 3rd for his efforts here in Canada.





Allan Cooke and Casey Brown on top of the podium. Allan Cooke and Casey Brown on top of the podium.





BMX Legend, X-Games Champion, Santa Cruz Team Manager and Doer of Things. Allan Cooke has a lot of titles to his name, and today added Whip-Off World Champion to the list. BMX Legend, X-Games Champion, Santa Cruz Team Manager and Doer of Things. Allan Cooke has a lot of titles to his name, and today added Whip-Off World Champion to the list.



