Inside The Tape: Les Gets Downhill - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Two legends, one course walk. The Crankworx Les Gets DH track is long and extremely fast. What will it take to have a good run? Tippie and Gracia give us the inside line.


3 Comments

  • + 3
 wow, probably the best course preview/breakdown i've ever seen
  • + 1
 no 'probably' about it. That was epic. Thanks guys!
  • + 1
 More Cedric on Inside The Tape!!

