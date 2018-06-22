Pinkbike.com
Inside The Tape: Les Gets Downhill - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Jun 22, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Two legends, one course walk. The Crankworx Les Gets DH track is long and extremely fast. What will it take to have a good run? Tippie and Gracia give us the inside line.
MENTIONS:
StiT25
(40 mins ago)
wow, probably the best course preview/breakdown i've ever seen
[Reply]
+ 1
Geearmo
(13 mins ago)
no 'probably' about it. That was epic. Thanks guys!
[Reply]
+ 1
mellowk
(7 mins ago)
More Cedric on Inside The Tape!!
[Reply]
