VIDEOS
Crushing It In Queenstown with Joel Turnbridge - Video
Mar 23, 2017 at 19:05
Mar 23, 2017
by
Scott Robb
Runga Skyline 2017
by
Scrobb
Views: 218
Faves:
5
Comments: 0
Who is Joel Tunbridge? Some people call me ranga, ringa, ringhole, dj runga, but mainly runga. But really I'm just some dude who resides in Queenstown riding bikes.
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
CrankedMedia-Aus
(4 mins ago)
Frothing! Awesome work
@Scrobb
, and epic riding Joel!
[Reply]
+ 1
gooutsidetoday
(21 mins ago)
So that's how you ride a DH bike... I like it
[Reply]
+ 1
pheonix-up
(21 mins ago)
Guy likes to nose manual with style!! I can dig that.
[Reply]
