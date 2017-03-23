Crushing It In Queenstown with Joel Turnbridge - Video

Mar 23, 2017 at 19:05
Mar 23, 2017
by Scott Robb  
 
Runga Skyline 2017

by Scrobb
Views: 218    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


Who is Joel Tunbridge? Some people call me ranga, ringa, ringhole, dj runga, but mainly runga. But really I'm just some dude who resides in Queenstown riding bikes.


MENTIONS: @Scrobb
3 Comments

  • + 1
 Frothing! Awesome work @Scrobb, and epic riding Joel!
  • + 1
 So that's how you ride a DH bike... I like it
  • + 1
 Guy likes to nose manual with style!! I can dig that.

Post a Comment



