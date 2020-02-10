Movies For Your Monday

Welcome to Vinny T:
You don't need an excuse to watch a GoPro video from Vinny T. You know you're in for a treat.
Meet Team Cowichan Cycles:
Cowichan Cycles rolls into its second year with support from 7mesh.
Risk:
There is no chance to evolve and progress without taking risks.
Max Langille Gets Loose In NZ:
Spent two weeks in Queenstown New Zealand, it was the time of my life. This is a sliver of the footage I got while down there.
Winter Dirt Jump Session - Cameron Crozier:
Hello Pinkbike, it's been a while!
Canada Day Loam:
Quick little rip down some of the best the Shore has to offer to celebrate Canada day. Rider: Steve Vanderhoek. Video: Kelsey Toevs.
Nils Heiniger X The GC:
Nils Heiniger and I went and shot on the rebuilt GC track at the Christchurch Adventure Park. Big ups to all that helped rebuild the track. Let's hope she gets some rain soon to pack her in.
Tempest:
George Ryan and Jeff Anderson weathering the storm.
2 Years Of MTB In 3 Minutes:
Two years of my favourite GoPro footage.
The Issue Is - Representation & Inclusivity:
Justin Williams gives his perspective on representation and inclusivity in cycling.
Mike Aitken - Fitlife:
Mike brought a well rounded onslaught to the streets, dirt, and ramps of SLC, Utah and delivered a certified legendary section.
Mike Aitken - That's It:
Such a well rounded rider.
Mike Aitken - Electronical:
A classic segment.
Mike Aitken - Anthem II:
His final legendary part.
Ross Capicchioni And His Amazing Story:
When Ross Capicchioni was 17, he was lured into a bad neighbourhood in Detroit's notorious east side, shot three times and left for dead. If Capicchioni had perished, his murder likely wouldn't have filtered all the way up to us, it would have read, just another kid gunned down in a bad part of a big city.
Classics - Andrew Reynolds - The End:
The board control of Reynolds involves one of the best snap-flick-catch styles of all time. Theotis introduces Drew's part from Birdhouse's 1998 epic vid.
Meet The Michael Jordan Of Dogs:
There are certain icons of sport that are so transcendent, they change their respective sports forever—Jordan, Tiger, Serena. But there is one athlete you’ve probably never heard of who also belongs in that rarified air, one who can run faster and jump higher than all of them: His name is Spitfire, and he’s a 7-year-old Whippet. But what makes Spitfire so special is more than the fact that he has four legs, it’s the powerful bond he has with his trainer, a 15-year-old girl named Sydney. Together, they are rewriting the record books of the canine sports world. Mina Kimes brings you their unforgettable story.
The Floating Mountain:
For several years, BD Athlete Mary McIntyre has been researching a mythical mountain rising out of the Sea of Japan known as Rishiri. Rumored to have 5,000-foot runs from its alpine summit down to the ocean, yet revered for its fierce wind guarding its flanks, Rishiri had remained an elusive objective until just recently. Last winter, Mary teamed up with fellow BD Athlete Parkin Costain, filmmaker Eliel Hindert, and photographer Garrett Grove, and traveled to the floating mountain of Rishiri.
DCP - Deeply Rooted:
This short film reflects on DCP's 20 year career as a pro snowboarder, from his Quebec roots to his home in BC with family moments in Colorado in between. DCP grew up in Quebec and was part of the 418 Crew, a crew that influenced many more Quebec riders to either migrate west to Whistler or pursue a career in the streets of Quebec. DCP's goal with this film is to express gratitude to the snowboarding community and the snowboarding lifestyle itself.
Iran - A Skier's Journey:
“Should we go?” Chad Sayers and Forrest Coots decide, indeed, they should. Upon arriving in Iran, they are welcomed with profound warmth, stunned by the immense beauty of the landscape and culture. Threaded through Tehran’s bustling bazaars to Isfahan’s dazzling mosques, the two skiers get a glimpse at the complex dichotomy that divides public and private lives in Iran. As journalist Elaine Sciolino writes, “Iran can be dazzling, and light-filled, a reflection of its complexities; but it can also be cold, confusing, and impenetrable.” To travel to Iran is a reminder of the virtues of travel itself. Nothing is as it first appears. At private ski chalets atop slopes of the Alborz and Zagros mountains, rules and customs relent.
Photo: Sam Needham
