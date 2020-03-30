Movies For Your Monday

My Kona - Mark Allison:
This is the story of Donny. Mark "Donny" Allison is one of the true few Bellingham locals that makes up the Kona family. Born and raised in Kona's hometown, Donny has watched the bike industry explode throughout his 24 (now 25) years on this planet. From shop grom to product manager, Donny has seen it all, ridden it all, and rips harder than most.
Kirt Voreis - Cali Grippin:
I took a quick trip to SoCal in February to meet up with @IanHylands
and @mattcollins for a @deityusa
LockJaw photo shoot. We hit up Calico Ghost town outside of Barstow and then got some trail shots near Arrowhead, Ca. Was hoping for more footage but my ankle was missing home, ha. Always stoked to work with Matt and Ian on these projects.
A Moment of Solitude:
We all could use a moment of solitude right now. Whether your moment is riding your bike, going for a walk, or disconnecting from media, we hope you find your version of solitude.
Andrew Young - Chillers:
Nothing too special just had some unused clips lying around from my riding over the last couple years.
Pause:
It's been two years since we shot this. Very happy to finally share it with you all. Hope you enjoy it.
Brady Tweedy - Revel Bikes:
We are stoked to welcome Brady Tweedy to the Revel Bikes family. Video: Jackson Bradshaw.
Simon Carlsson - Kvarntorpshögen:
Teamed up with 2019 Enduro Sweden Series winner Simon Carlsson and a couple of his friends for a good day on Kvarntorpshögen in Kumla!
Stay Out:
Some good trail riding out of Bavaria. Video: Korbinian Blendl. Rider: Kilian Kemptner. Turn up and enjoy.
Solo Slaps:
Tried out some self filming and blew my hub in the process, hope y'all enjoy!
Chase Her - Tomomi Nishikubo:
Enjoy some Fabio Wibmer style urban shredding.
Rainspotting:
An 84-hour bikepacking ramble through Scotland's Gloomy Grampians. Alighting the Sleeper Train at the highest, remotest station on the West Highland Line, a group of cyclists head off on an opportunistic wintry journey to ride the old-established network of gravel drove roads, only to find themselves bogged-down exploring the alluring voids in between. That’s why they’re called push bikes, after all. Expect sleeper trains, snow, rain, magical munro mountains, gravel, cullen skinks, cranachans, bogs, bridges, and la-di-dah land-owners...
Sean Burns - Too Fast For Food:
Sean Burns recently had a severe crash and broke his back. He's doing a fundraiser if you have the means to help.
All hail the king of drops.
Sean Burns - Dead Bang:
Classic mix of high speed gaps and rails.
Urban Isolation:
With quarantines and "shelter-in-place" becoming the new normal, leave it to skateboarders to find the silver lining in this situation. Russell Houghten's winning film entry for our 2014 REDirect project imagined a bizarro Los Angeles where traffic and pedestrians were non-existent; his eerily prescient 'Urban Isolation' is a must-watch while you are cooped up this week. Please stay safe and healthy, and we hope to see you on the streets again soon!
Jarne Verbruggen's "Professional Life" Part:
Jarne narrowly escapes death more than once in this 12 minute epic. A potted plant to the head and a neglectful TM can’t stop the Belgian luminary as he charges through with some his finest footage to date. There's a sublime beauty flowing through those crusty European streets.
The Seawolf:
“We wanted to make a cold water feature surf film that was more about surfing than the adventure of exploring in the cold.” A film by Ben Gulliver.
Brotherhood Of Skiing:
The first Black Ski Summit took place in 1973 and was attended by over 350 skiers. A year later the National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS) was founded and would grow to have chapters in most major urban centers of the black community, including South Central LA, Oakland, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City.
121 - Full Movie:
A ski movie by Legs Of Steel in association with Absolute Cine. It’s often easy to overthink a ski movie and at times the reasoning behind it. The plan was simple. Focus on skiing, go where we want and do what we want. Jumps, lines, and deep powder. This is an old school flick, plain and simple. It’s about friendship and freeskiing, one to one with some of the best powder hounds around. Featuring the riding of: Ahmet Dadali, Markus Eder, Paddy Graham, Colter Hinchliffe, Bene Mayr, Hidemitsu Okada, Tanner Rainville, Tom Ritsch, Fabio Studer.
Harvesting Liberty:
Industrial hemp is a crop that has the potential to lower the environmental impacts of textile production, empower small-scale farmers and create jobs in a wide variety of industries. Two non-profit groups, Fibershed and Growing Warriors, are working to reintroduce industrial hemp into Kentucky - and eventually U.S. agriculture.
How Soap Kills The Coronavirus:
Plain old soap and water absolutely annihilate coronavirus.
