Movies For Your Monday

May 22, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Sid Slotegraaf at Coast Gravity Park: Video: Andrew Santos.

Coast Gravity Park - Sid Slotegraaf Transition TR500

by andrewsantos
Squamish - Yours to Discover: Sid Slotegraaf is moving away from Squamish and we thought it was time to revisit some of his best videos.

Squamish: Yours to Discover

by ninepointeight-9point8
Dylan Siggers - Bike Mode: I spend most of my time in front of the lens as skier guy, but put some days in last year with Nick Nault as biker guy. Thanks to Straight Line Bike and Ski in Fernie for getting me into a bike over the years! Video: Nick Nault.

Dylan Siggers | Bike Mode

by dylansiggers
Remy Metailler - Lower Yer Saddle: Fun trail in Whistler.

Remy Metailler - lower yer saddle

by remymetailler
Noel Niederberger: www.gzela.eu

Noel Niederberger

by KubaGzela
Livin' Life on Credit: The west coast of British Columbia has put the hurt on mountain biking this winter with record snowfalls and unridable trails. Finally, spring has hit Squamish and the trails have been given a facelift by the local trail builders.

Livin' Life on Credit

by faultlinetv
Geoff Roy x Air Rec Center: Video credit: Liam, Chase & Johnny.

Geoff Roy x Air Rec Center

by g-roy33
Underworld Cup 2017 Pinkbike Recap: Video: Vince Smith.

Underworld Cup 2017 Pinkbike Recap

by pinkbikeproductions
Calmageddon: Shredding in Finland.

Calmageddon

by Riksa
(Sm)all Mountain Riding - Roll Over the Serein: After a winter of trail building to make fun and flowy trails in Serein Valley, it's time for Paul to ride the new stuff!

(Sm)all Mountain Riding - Roll Over the Serein

by luc35
'Richo Radness' - Tyson Richens: Little edit of Tyson Richens. Enjoy!

'Richo Radness' - Tyson Richens

by CrankedMedia-Aus
Strength in Numbers - Whistler Segment: Adam Billinghurst is a Whistler local and a featured rider in Anthill's new film Strength In Numbers. Adam lives to ride the Whistler Bike Park and has done so for 13 years. His commitment to living his dream is an inspirational story that revolves around the park and a man's love for his downhill bike.



USN Racing - France 2017: USN Racing started their 2017 campaign in the South of France at 4X ProTour round 1. Check out this diary of the trip and see how Scott Beaumont got on.



Three Day Metro Pass - Milan: Kriss Kyle and friends throwing down.



Tom Dugan - Full Throttle: Tom Dugan goes balls out (not literally, like that one time) for this Full Throttle edit.



Cold War: Full video from ZERO Skateboards featuring Jamie Thomas, Chris Cole, John Rattray, James Brockman, Tommy Sandoval, Dane Burman, Tony Cervantes, Tom Karangelov, Nick Boserio, Ben Hatchell.



Dear Betty Bee: The North Face athlete Ingrid Backstrom’s letter to her 1 yr old daughter, Betty Bee, is a look into a badass mountain mama’s adventure raising Betty in a life outdoors.



The Sprinter Factory: These are the girls running as fast as they can to be Jamaica’s new sprint champions in a country obsessed with its athletes. This is the story of the Champs national youth athletics competition that could change their lives.



Chasing Light: Wyman Meinzer exists almost without definition. But if we had to pin him down, there’s no word that describes him better than Texan. A hunter, trapper, marksman, outdoor pioneer, and official photographer for the Lone Star State, Wyman captures the dig-your-heels-in determination and appreciation for the land that can be found in those that call Texas home.



A Tribute to Discomfort - Cory Richards: A Tribute to Discomfort brings the viewer through Cory’s stunning work, his unique sense of humour, and his quest to create photographs that relate a common humanity.



Micayla blasting over the trails in Jarvso Bike Park.

Title Photo by: emrikjanssonphotography


