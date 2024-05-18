Nerding Out: Junior Qualifying Analysis from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

With qualifying
all wrapped up for the Juniors let's take a look at the results and stats from qualifying.
Qualifying Results
Junior Women
1st.
Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:33.4542nd.
Erice Van Leuven: 3:37.452 / +3.9983rd.
Heather Wilson: 3:40.105 / +6.6514th.
Sacha Earnest: 3:43.039 / +9.5855th.
Kale Cushman: 3:45.750 / +12.296
Junior Men
1st.
Till Alran: 3:08.2542nd.
Ryan Griffith: 3:08.605 / +0.3513rd.
Mike Huter: 3:09.666 / +1.4124th.
Dane Jewett: 3:10.231 / +1.9775th.
Gavin Tomlinson: 3:10.747 / +2.493
Full results, here
.
Sector Ranking BreakdownSector 1
Junior Women
1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 45.913
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 46.299 / +0.386
3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 47.084 / +1.171
4th. Heather Wilson: 47.785 / +1.872
5th. Teagan Heap: 48.803 / +2.890
Junior Men
1st. Asa Vermette: 41.074
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 41.543 / +0.469
3rd. Max Alran: 41.577 / +0.503
4th. Till Alran: 41.599 / +0.525
5th. Raphaël Giambi: 41.642 / +0.568
Sector 2
Junior Women
1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 57.332
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 58.182 / +0.850
3rd. Heather Wilson: 58.705 / +1.373
4th. Sacha Earnest: 59.030 / +1.698
5th. Teagan Heap: 59.603 / +2.271
Junior Men
1st. Ryan Griffith: 49.549
2nd. Dane Jewett: 49.766 / +0.217
3rd. Till Alran: 50.192 / +0.643
4th. Max Alran: 50.615 / +1.066
5th. Michael Delesalle: 50.695 / +1.146
Sector 3
Junior Women
1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 29.362
2nd. Heather Wilson: 29.890 / +0.528
3rd. Kale Cushman: 30.851 / +1.489
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 31.264 / +1.902
5th. Sacha Earnest: 31.478 / +2.116
Junior Men
1st. Asa Vermette: 24.897
2nd. Till Alran: 25.096 / +0.199
3rd. Christian Hauser: 25.142 / +0.245
4th. Mike Huter: 25.311 / +0.414
5th. Raphaël Giambi: 25.681 / +0.784
Sector 4
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 51.397
2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 51.956 / +0.559
3rd. Teagan Heap: 53.033 / +1.636
4th. Heather Wilson: 53.957 / +2.560
5th. Kale Cushman: 54.176 / +2.779
Junior Men
1st. Asa Vermette: 45.293
2nd. Gavin Tomlinson: 45.608 / +0.315
3rd. Mike Huter: 45.942 / +0.649
4th. George Madley: 46.118 / +0.825
5th. Till Alran: 46.184 / +0.891
Sector 5
Junior Women
1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 28.891
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 29.525 / +0.634
3rd. Heather Wilson: 29.768 / +0.877
4th. Sacha Earnest: 30.212 / +1.321
5th. Kale Cushman: 30.847 / +1.956
Junior Men
1st. Dane Jewett: 24.471
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 24.892 / +0.421
3rd. Mike Huter: 25.160 / +0.689
4th. Till Alran: 25.183 / +0.712
5th. Raphaël Giambi: 25.220 / +0.749
Story of the SessionJunior Women
In the Junior women's race, the Union team's Eliana Hulsebosch was unrivalled as she led through every split, with only Erice Van Leuven able to claw back some of her lead in the fourth sector. After a quick start to her run and sitting in second at split one, Sacha Earnest couldn't keep up with Van Leuven and Heather Wilson as she fell back to fourth place. There's plenty of work to be done for finals as just over six and a half seconds separate the top three racers.
Junior Men
The Junior Men's race saw Asa Vermette charge out the start gate dropping the rest of the field by around half a second before losing seven seconds at split two on his race to finish in 19th. The following sectors left Till Alran and Ryan Griffith at the front with the pair trading positions, with Alran just able to stay ahead by 0.351 seconds. Mike Huter rode back from being over two seconds back in the second sector to end the day qualifying third, 1.412 behind Alran.
Juniors VS ElitesJunior Women
Camille Balanche's top qualifying run remains mostly untouched by the junior women except for a rapid fourth sector from Erice Van Leuven, where she took 0.232 seconds off the time of Balanche. Eliana Hulsebosch was the closest to Balanche's top qualifying run across the full track, staying within a second of her in every sector except split two, where she lost 3.295 seconds. Hulsebosch's qualifying run was good enough to see her place second in the elite women's qualifying results.
Junior Men
None of the top five junior men's splits came close to beating the times set by Loris Vergier, as no rider managed to go within 0.7 seconds of the elite men's fastest qualifier. While falling outside the top five in 19th, Asa Vermette recovered from a slow second sector to set the fastest times through split three and four. Vermette's split times sit within 0.6 and 0.4 seconds of Vergier's sector times.
Speed Trap