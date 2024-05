Nerding Out: Junior Qualifying Analysis from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Qualifying Results

Junior Women

Junior Men

Sector Ranking Breakdown

Sector 1

Junior Women



1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 45.913

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 46.299 / +0.386

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 47.084 / +1.171

4th. Heather Wilson: 47.785 / +1.872

5th. Teagan Heap: 48.803 / +2.890

Junior Men



1st. Asa Vermette: 41.074

2nd. Ryan Griffith: 41.543 / +0.469

3rd. Max Alran: 41.577 / +0.503

4th. Till Alran: 41.599 / +0.525

5th. Raphaël Giambi: 41.642 / +0.568



Sector 2

Junior Women



1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 57.332

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 58.182 / +0.850

3rd. Heather Wilson: 58.705 / +1.373

4th. Sacha Earnest: 59.030 / +1.698

5th. Teagan Heap: 59.603 / +2.271

Junior Men



1st. Ryan Griffith: 49.549

2nd. Dane Jewett: 49.766 / +0.217

3rd. Till Alran: 50.192 / +0.643

4th. Max Alran: 50.615 / +1.066

5th. Michael Delesalle: 50.695 / +1.146



Sector 3

Junior Women



1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 29.362

2nd. Heather Wilson: 29.890 / +0.528

3rd. Kale Cushman: 30.851 / +1.489

4th. Erice Van Leuven: 31.264 / +1.902

5th. Sacha Earnest: 31.478 / +2.116

Junior Men



1st. Asa Vermette: 24.897

2nd. Till Alran: 25.096 / +0.199

3rd. Christian Hauser: 25.142 / +0.245

4th. Mike Huter: 25.311 / +0.414

5th. Raphaël Giambi: 25.681 / +0.784



Sector 4

Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 51.397

2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 51.956 / +0.559

3rd. Teagan Heap: 53.033 / +1.636

4th. Heather Wilson: 53.957 / +2.560

5th. Kale Cushman: 54.176 / +2.779

Junior Men



1st. Asa Vermette: 45.293

2nd. Gavin Tomlinson: 45.608 / +0.315

3rd. Mike Huter: 45.942 / +0.649

4th. George Madley: 46.118 / +0.825

5th. Till Alran: 46.184 / +0.891



Sector 5

Junior Women



1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 28.891

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 29.525 / +0.634

3rd. Heather Wilson: 29.768 / +0.877

4th. Sacha Earnest: 30.212 / +1.321

5th. Kale Cushman: 30.847 / +1.956

Junior Men



1st. Dane Jewett: 24.471

2nd. Ryan Griffith: 24.892 / +0.421

3rd. Mike Huter: 25.160 / +0.689

4th. Till Alran: 25.183 / +0.712

5th. Raphaël Giambi: 25.220 / +0.749



Story of the Session

With qualifying all wrapped up for the Juniors let's take a look at the results and stats from qualifying.

Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:33.454
Erice Van Leuven: 3:37.452
Heather Wilson: 3:40.105
Sacha Earnest: 3:43.039
Kale Cushman: 3:45.750

Till Alran: 3:08.254
Ryan Griffith: 3:08.605
Mike Huter: 3:09.666
Dane Jewett: 3:10.231
Gavin Tomlinson: 3:10.747

In the Junior women's race, the Union team's Eliana Hulsebosch was unrivalled as she led through every split, with only Erice Van Leuven able to claw back some of her lead in the fourth sector. After a quick start to her run and sitting in second at split one, Sacha Earnest couldn't keep up with Van Leuven and Heather Wilson as she fell back to fourth place. There's plenty of work to be done for finals as just over six and a half seconds separate the top three racers.

The Junior Men's race saw Asa Vermette charge out the start gate dropping the rest of the field by around half a second before losing seven seconds at split two on his race to finish in 19th. The following sectors left Till Alran and Ryan Griffith at the front with the pair trading positions, with Alran just able to stay ahead by 0.351 seconds. Mike Huter rode back from being over two seconds back in the second sector to end the day qualifying third, 1.412 behind Alran.

Camille Balanche's top qualifying run remains mostly untouched by the junior women except for a rapid fourth sector from Erice Van Leuven, where she took 0.232 seconds off the time of Balanche. Eliana Hulsebosch was the closest to Balanche's top qualifying run across the full track, staying within a second of her in every sector except split two, where she lost 3.295 seconds. Hulsebosch's qualifying run was good enough to see her place second in the elite women's qualifying results.

None of the top five junior men's splits came close to beating the times set by Loris Vergier, as no rider managed to go within 0.7 seconds of the elite men's fastest qualifier. While falling outside the top five in 19th, Asa Vermette recovered from a slow second sector to set the fastest times through split three and four. Vermette's split times sit within 0.6 and 0.4 seconds of Vergier's sector times.