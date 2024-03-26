Orbea Fox Enduro Team Announces 2024 Roster & Gear

PRESS RELEASE: Orbea Fox Enduro Team

Enduro has evolved in a way where every fraction counts, which is why all the details are important and we must pay attention to them if we really want to fight for victory. This preseason, we have worked a lot on adapting the Orbea Rallon for Martin and Wild for Edgar and Flo, and we believe that we have reached the perfect settings for each rider. — Primož Štrancar, Team Manager for the Orbea FOX Enduro Team

THE BEST EQUIPMENT, ANOTHER YEAR

Martin Maes, Flo Espiñeira and Edgar Carballo are more determined than ever to reach the top with Rallon and Wild. As we approach the 2024 season, the Orbea FOX Enduro Team once again gears up to face the pinnacle of enduro racing. Following Flo Espiñeira’s nearly flawless season, having won the E-EDR circuit on their Wild, they return this year wanting more. Martin Maes and Edgar Carballo have prepared this season with the same focus, more excited than ever to give their best in EDR and E-EDR. Throughout the winter, the team has been training and testing equipment in various conditions, fine-tuning their bikes to suit their individual needs and objectives.In the EDR category, Martin will use the newly updated Rallon, featuring new geometry and increased travel. These modifications make the Rallon an even faster, more capable bike at the highest-level of racing. As usual, Martin will configure his bike with different options depending on the course and conditions, including 29” front and rear wheels or Mullet option, an air or coil shock, and other possible configurations.For E-EDR, Flo and Edgar will once again rely on Wild, the most winning ebike in the industry to date. Both riders will continue to benefit from features such as the Bosch CX-R motor or Steep N Deep technology, which will complement the bike’s lightweight maneuverability. FOX remains a pillar of this project and has equipped the team with a FOX 38 fork on both Wild and Rallon. Oquo wheels also returns as a fundamental team sponsor for 2024, showcasing their performance and reliability even in the most challenging usage conditions.Alongside these brands, Race Face, Bosch, Maxxis, FI’zi:k, Bluegrass, Met, Galfer, and Crankbrothers are essential for the continued success of the Orbea FOX Enduro Team. Another crucial component of the team’s success is its staff. Primož Štrancar will continue to lead as Team Manager, supported by mechanics Eneko Prado and Gilles Frank, physical therapist Gregg Combes, and filmmaker Sandro Szukat.