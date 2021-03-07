Photo Story: Days 5 & 6 of the Trans NZ 2021

Day 5

It was a tough start to the day for some...

The morning started with some scattered cloud but that quickly lifted.

It's a dangerous world out there.

Stage 2 took riders through some interesting rock formations.

Although the cloud lifted there was still a good chill in the air.

With no set start orders, riders are free to chase their buddies down each stage.

It's fair to say everyone was pretty stoked on the chairlift. Stage 3 bound.

How's that for start line views?

Messing it up in front of everyone is the worst. No pressure!

Dreamy NZ alpine trails.

The New Zealand backcountry is pretty surreal.

Quick trackside pit stop. Everyone loves changing flats right?

Ride on dudes!

Stage 5 style to end the day.

A little up an over. Some sent it, some preferred to know there was a trail on the other side before sending it blind.

The final straight into the pub. They do say the grass is always greener on the other side.....

Day 5 Results

Overall Men



1st. Bradley Harris - 00:23.57

2nd. Ben Friel - 00:24.43

3rd. Matt Breen - 00:25:58

4th. Daniel Ellison - 00:26:07

5th. Will Johnston - 00:26:42

Overall Women



1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:29:35

2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:30:08

3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:33:49

4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:35.53

5th. Ann Hunn - 00:43:43



Ahh New Zealand. You're not bad.

Day 6

It was a soggy start to the morning. Riders climbed up through the Queenstown bike park to reach Stage 1.

Stage 1 took riders down the Queenstown Bike Park.

It was a little muddy out there.

Our media crew found some unique views this week.

The pedal up to Stage 2 was pretty exposed and if riders weren't prepared for it, it would be a long cold climb.

Wet roots... there couldn't be a more fitting end to the week.

Wet feet.....*sigh*.

Trailside snack anyone?

At times the trails resembled more of a river.

Ann Hunn tackling the roots and mud with confidence.

At this point the last 5 days is all just a blur.

The final stage of the 2021Yeti Trans NZ took riders down the Fernhill Roots Decent. A fitting end to an epic week.

Day 6 Results

Overall Men



1st. Bradley Harris - 00:18:57

2nd. Ben Friel - 00:19:35

3rd. Will Johnstone - 00:19:52

4th. Daniel Ellison - 00:20:17

5th. Matt Breen - 00:20:20

Overall Women



1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:24:02

2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:24:58

3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:29:04

4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:31:19

5th. Ann Hunn - 00:37:37



Overall Results

Overall Men



1st. Bradley Harris - 02:01:13

2nd. Ben Friel - 02:04:15

3rd. Daniel Ellison - 02:11:01

4th. Will Johnston - 02:11:14

5th. Matt Breen - 02:11:32

Overall Women



1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 02:30:42

2nd. Melissa Newall - 02:37:40

3rd. Julie Greenslade - 02:52:33

4th. Karolyne Dunn - 03:10:49

5th. Ann Hunn - 03:47:49

