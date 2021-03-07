Photo Story: Days 5 & 6 of the Trans NZ 2021

Mar 7, 2021
by Yeti TransNZ Enduro  

YETI TRANS NZ
Days 5 & 6
Photography: Darren Stanley // Simon Noble // Paul Foley
Words: Jake Paddon

We're stoked to bring you the 2021 Yeti Cycles Trans NZ Presented by RideWrap featuring six days of epic riding and racing across the South Island of New Zealand. Catch all of the action right here, all week long.

New Zealand recently went into 'Alert Level 2' for coronavirus, which limits large gatherings, but luckily the Yeti Trans NZ could take place with fewer than 100 riders.

Day 5

Cardrona Bike Park was the destination for Day 5. Cardrona has built an incredible selection of lift-accessed trails over the last few years and although all stages could be accessed via lift, well that would just be too easy. Riders started the morning with a gentle climb to the ski field peak before tackling 4 stages with the final stage being an epic 8km and 1257m descent Peak to Pub.

It was a tough start to the day for some...


The morning started with some scattered cloud but that quickly lifted.


It's a dangerous world out there.

Stage 2 took riders through some interesting rock formations.


Although the cloud lifted there was still a good chill in the air.

With no set start orders, riders are free to chase their buddies down each stage.

It's fair to say everyone was pretty stoked on the chairlift. Stage 3 bound.

How's that for start line views?


Messing it up in front of everyone is the worst. No pressure!

Dreamy NZ alpine trails.

The New Zealand backcountry is pretty surreal.


Quick trackside pit stop. Everyone loves changing flats right?

Ride on dudes!

Stage 5 style to end the day.

A little up an over. Some sent it, some preferred to know there was a trail on the other side before sending it blind.


The final straight into the pub. They do say the grass is always greener on the other side.....

Day 5 Results
Overall Men

1st. Bradley Harris - 00:23.57
2nd. Ben Friel - 00:24.43
3rd. Matt Breen - 00:25:58
4th. Daniel Ellison - 00:26:07
5th. Will Johnston - 00:26:42
Overall Women

1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:29:35
2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:30:08
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:33:49
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:35.53
5th. Ann Hunn - 00:43:43


Ahh New Zealand. You're not bad.

Day 6

It was too good to be true. 6 days of sunshine for the Yeti Trans NZ? Not a chance! The final day of the 2021 Yeti Trans NZ was wetter than an otters pocket, but somehow riders were still frothing on the conditions. If any day is fun to ride in the wet, it's Queenstown. We did a quick course change the night before to keep them out of the alpine in the tree canopy and on the roots! It was time to get muddy up at the Queenstown Bike Park. But that also meant we escaped the 15cm of snow that fell that day at Cardrona having raced there just the day prior!

It was a soggy start to the morning. Riders climbed up through the Queenstown bike park to reach Stage 1.

Stage 1 took riders down the Queenstown Bike Park.

It was a little muddy out there.

Our media crew found some unique views this week.

The pedal up to Stage 2 was pretty exposed and if riders weren't prepared for it, it would be a long cold climb.

Wet roots... there couldn't be a more fitting end to the week.


Wet feet.....*sigh*.

Trailside snack anyone?

At times the trails resembled more of a river.

Ann Hunn tackling the roots and mud with confidence.

At this point the last 5 days is all just a blur.

The final stage of the 2021Yeti Trans NZ took riders down the Fernhill Roots Decent. A fitting end to an epic week.



Day 6 Results
Overall Men

1st. Bradley Harris - 00:18:57
2nd. Ben Friel - 00:19:35
3rd. Will Johnstone - 00:19:52
4th. Daniel Ellison - 00:20:17
5th. Matt Breen - 00:20:20
Overall Women

1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:24:02
2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:24:58
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:29:04
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:31:19
5th. Ann Hunn - 00:37:37

After 6 days of racing, it's finally over. A huge congratulations to Ronja Hill-Wright, taking the Overall win for the women and to Bradley Harris for claiming the Mens title for 2021.

Overall Results
Overall Men

1st. Bradley Harris - 02:01:13
2nd. Ben Friel - 02:04:15
3rd. Daniel Ellison - 02:11:01
4th. Will Johnston - 02:11:14
5th. Matt Breen - 02:11:32
Overall Women

1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 02:30:42
2nd. Melissa Newall - 02:37:40
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 02:52:33
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 03:10:49
5th. Ann Hunn - 03:47:49



A huge thank you has to go out to all of our marshals, drivers, medics, media, food crew and of course Megan. Without these epic humans this week simply isn't possible. Year after year the Yeti Trans NZ just keeps getting better. With a Kiwi only rider event for 2021 - Yeti Trans NZ thanks you all for joining in and keeping the event alive during the year of the pandemic! We're already looking forward to next year!

About TRANS NZ / Megan Rose - Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for more years than we count. She moves between New Zealand and Canada organising not only Trans NZ but also Trans BC and now the brand new Trans Tasmania kicking off in 2021. She has over 15 years of racing and riding experience and no stranger to some epic full-day missions. Over the last 7 years, Trans NZ has evolved into New Zealand's premier multi-day Enduro event. Covering 6 days of only the best riding New Zealand's south island has to offer from Craigieburn to Queenstown.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Race Reports Enduro Racing Trans Nz


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
65022 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
64435 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
59787 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
51743 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
50430 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
47265 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
45924 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
40162 views

21 Comments

  • 10 0
 Have front mudguards not made it to NZ! Awesome photos showcasing the riders and the landscape. Makes me wish I was back there.
  • 5 0
 I run a mudhugger year round down here.........I get mocked for it, go figure
  • 1 0
 Embrace the wet
  • 2 0
 @feazel: If you don't run one in Scotland you get mocked, go figure...
  • 5 0
 @linton-photo: if you don't run one in Ireland you mucked, go figure...
  • 3 0
 Cheers Megan, volley crew, and photographers ! Thanks for delivering awesome trails, looking after us and putting on an amazing event.
  • 4 0
 I came to see mountain bikers riding in middle earth (lord of the rings)....was not disappointed!
  • 5 0
 Bring on Trans BC ????
  • 1 0
 Probably needs to have the US-CAN border open so Megan can get enough people to make it viable.
  • 1 0
 If she's in nz I don't think she can travel to canada for that
  • 4 0
 any zerode bikes on these trails?
  • 3 0
 There were quite a few
  • 1 0
 #gearboxFTW
  • 1 0
 Mine was on course all week! And Ali’s one of the owners of Zerode. There were also a couple of others and... a Zerode was ridden into third place overall!
  • 3 0
 My god that place looks incredible.......got to get to NZ!!!
  • 1 0
 Greetings Megan and Co. from Singers... i'm missing this real badly, i admit! Looks like everything went awesome: congratulations on another successful edition!!
  • 1 0
 Great pics, lots of tired stoked faces. I gotta get there, seems like that would be a reason, maybe pick up a Zerode while I’m there Wink
  • 1 0
 So rad! Bummed we couldn't race Cardrona 2 years ago due to snow.
  • 1 1
 I am sure hoping so.... Been holding my spot for years now.
  • 1 1
 Love a good trans
  • 3 1
 there's a different kind of website you can find that kind of stuff...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010365
Mobile Version of Website