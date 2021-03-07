Photo Story: Days 5 & 6 of the Trans NZ 2021

We're stoked to bring you the 2021 Yeti Cycles Trans NZ Presented by RideWrap
featuring six days of epic riding and racing across the South Island of New Zealand. Catch all of the action right here, all week long.
New Zealand recently went into 'Alert Level 2' for coronavirus, which limits large gatherings, but luckily the Yeti Trans NZ could take place with fewer than 100 riders.
Day 5
Cardrona Bike Park
was the destination for Day 5. Cardrona has built an incredible selection of lift-accessed trails over the last few years and although all stages could be accessed via lift, well that would just be too easy. Riders started the morning with a gentle climb to the ski field peak before tackling 4 stages with the final stage being an epic 8km and 1257m descent Peak to Pub.
Day 5 Results
Overall Men
1st. Bradley Harris - 00:23.57
2nd. Ben Friel - 00:24.43
3rd. Matt Breen - 00:25:58
4th. Daniel Ellison - 00:26:07
5th. Will Johnston - 00:26:42
Overall Women
1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:29:35
2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:30:08
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:33:49
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:35.53
5th. Ann Hunn - 00:43:43
Day 6
It was too good to be true. 6 days of sunshine for the Yeti Trans NZ? Not a chance! The final day of the 2021 Yeti Trans NZ was wetter than an otters pocket, but somehow riders were still frothing on the conditions. If any day is fun to ride in the wet, it's Queenstown. We did a quick course change the night before to keep them out of the alpine in the tree canopy and on the roots! It was time to get muddy up at the Queenstown Bike Park
. But that also meant we escaped the 15cm of snow that fell that day at Cardrona having raced there just the day prior!
Day 6 Results
Overall Men
1st. Bradley Harris - 00:18:57
2nd. Ben Friel - 00:19:35
3rd. Will Johnstone - 00:19:52
4th. Daniel Ellison - 00:20:17
5th. Matt Breen - 00:20:20
Overall Women
1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:24:02
2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:24:58
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:29:04
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:31:19
5th. Ann Hunn - 00:37:37
After 6 days of racing, it's finally over. A huge congratulations to Ronja Hill-Wright, taking the Overall win for the women and to Bradley Harris for claiming the Mens title for 2021.
Overall Results
Overall Men
1st. Bradley Harris - 02:01:13
2nd. Ben Friel - 02:04:15
3rd. Daniel Ellison - 02:11:01
4th. Will Johnston - 02:11:14
5th. Matt Breen - 02:11:32
Overall Women
1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 02:30:42
2nd. Melissa Newall - 02:37:40
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 02:52:33
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 03:10:49
5th. Ann Hunn - 03:47:49
A huge thank you has to go out to all of our marshals, drivers, medics, media, food crew and of course Megan. Without these epic humans this week simply isn't possible. Year after year the Yeti Trans NZ just keeps getting better. With a Kiwi only rider event for 2021 - Yeti Trans NZ thanks you all for joining in and keeping the event alive during the year of the pandemic! We're already looking forward to next year!
About TRANS NZ
/ Megan Rose - Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for more years than we count. She moves between New Zealand and Canada organising not only Trans NZ but also Trans BC and now the brand new Trans Tasmania kicking off in 2021. She has over 15 years of racing and riding experience and no stranger to some epic full-day missions. Over the last 7 years, Trans NZ has evolved into New Zealand's premier multi-day Enduro event. Covering 6 days of only the best riding New Zealand's south island has to offer from Craigieburn to Queenstown.
