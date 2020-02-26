Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Let's Go Round Again

The Location

The Schedule

Giant Toa Enduro Presented by Camelback

When?

2019 Results:



Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier 32:08.94

2nd. Morgane Charre +11.05

3rd. Bex Baraona +11.21



Men



1st. Keegan Wright 27:34.83

2nd. Florian Nicolai +41.41

3rd. Jesse Melamed +51.65



Rotorua AirDH presented by Bosch

When?

2019 Results:

Men - Final Results



1st. Mitch Ropelato

2nd. Mick Hannah

3rd. Bas Van Steenbergen

Women - Final Results



1st. Vaea Verbeeck

2nd. Anneke Beerten

3rd. Shania Rawson



Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK

When?

2019 Results:

Men - Final Results



1st. Peter Kaiser

2nd. Ryan Howard

3rd. Billy Meaclem



Women - Final Results



1st. Vinny Armstrong

2nd. Casey Brown

3rd. Ronja Hill-Wright





100% Dual Slalom Rotorua

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2019 Results:

Men:

1st. Keegan Wright

2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen



3rd. Kyle Strait

4th. Barry Nobles

Women:

1st. Vaea Verbeeck

2nd. Anneke Beerten



3rd. Tahnee Seagrave

4th. Kate Weatherly



CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua presented by Mons Royale

When?

2019 Results

Best Trick presented by Transdiesel

When?

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2019 Results:

Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2019 Results:

Men - Final Results



1st. Thomas Lemoine

2nd. Keegan Wright



3rd. Adrien Loron

4th. Billy Meaclem

Women - Final Results



1st. Kialani Hines

2nd. Shaina Rawson



3rd. Tahnee Seagrave

4th. Vaea Verbeeck



Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

When?

King and Queen of Crankworx

King of Crankworx 2019

Queen of Crankworx 2019

On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events happen at both the Skyline Bike Park and deep in the lush Whakarewarewa Forest.Nine events pack out the eight-day schedule in Rotorua with everything from the Whip Off to downhill racing to slopestyle. A new event joins the schedule this year in the Best Trick presented by Transdiesel. This event had its returned to the schedule in Whistler last year and was won by Nicholi Rogatkin with a cashroll whip.Although not on the EWS calendar this year, the Giant Toa enduro is a fearsome test for riders and will no doubt attract a quality field of the world's best pros hoping to get some early season practice under their belts. It will be a six-stage, one-day event over a 30km course and will take in the famously tricky Whakarewarewa Forest. Previous years have seen torrid, muddy conditions dictate the day but last year favorable weather provided a more even playing field.NZDT - Sunday March 1st - 8amPST - Saturday February 29th 11:00 amCEST - Saturday, February 29th 8:00 pmThere's a break of three days until the next event and that's the AirDH on Wednesday. Set on Skyline's Mr. Black trail, the track features 32 jumps that riders will have to scrub as low as possible for their chance at the win.NZDT - Wednesday March 4th - 5pmPST - Tuesday March 3rd - 8pmCEST - Wednesday March 4th - 5amA celebration of sideways descends on Rotorua later that evening as riders one-up each other to produce the sickest whip in the southern hemisphere. It's always a great show in Rotorua with riders throwing down under floodlights.NZDT - Wednesday, March 4th - 8pmPST - Tuesday, March 3rd - 11pmCEST - Wednesday, March 4th - 7amWhether your background is in downhill racing, pump track each rider has a unique set of advantages they can bring to a head-to-head battle. Look out for this amazing event on ThursdayNZDT - Thursday March 5th - 5:30pmPST - Wednesday, March 4th - 8:30pmCEST - Thursday, March 5th - 5:30 amMixing the best of dual slalom racing with slopestyle tricks, Dual Speed and Style always delivers frantic racing and unbelievable skills. After getting their first shot in Whistler, the women will be competing alongside the men in Rotorua this year.NZDT - Friday, March 6th - 5:30pmPST - Thursday March 5th - 8:30 pmCEST - Friday March 6th - 5:30 am1st. Billy Meaclem2nd. Martin Soderstrom3rd. Greg Watts4th. Thomas LemoineA new event for this year is the Best Trick with riders competing in a jam format to pull the wildest trick.NZDT - Friday March 6th - 7:30pmPST - Thursday, March 5th - 10:30pmCEST - Friday March 6th - 6:30amOne of the main events of the weekend, the huge Rotorua course gives riders ample air time to string together complex combos and big tricks. With last year's winner Brett Rheeder not competing, this leaves the door wide open for someone to take a big step towards the triple crown.NZDT - Saturday March 7th - 2pmPST - Friday March 6th - 5pmCEST - Saturday March 7th - 2am1st. Brett Rheeder 93.752nd. Thomas Lemoine 87.003rd. Alex Alanko 80.754th. Torquato Testa 78.005th. Lukas Knopf 77.25A sunset battle for chainless supremacy will take place at the base of the Skyline Park on Saturday night.NZDT - Saturday March 7th - 8pmPST - Friday, March 6th - 11pmCEST - Saturday, March 7th - 8amRotorua usually attracts the strongest downhill field of the Crankworx calendar as it takes place before the World Cup season kicks off. The Mount Ngongotaha track brings together a mix of off-camber hard-packed Rotorua dirt with step-ups, bridge-drops and a rock garden, this track is a racer-favourite.NZDT - Sunday March 8th - 3:30 pmPDT - Saturday, March 7th - 6:30pmCEST - Sunday, March 8th - 2:30amThe battle for $20,000 CAD kicks off again in Rotorua with the slate set to zero. It's anyone's game with downhill racers, 4x legends and pump track specialists all having won it in the past.1st // Mitch Ropelato // USA // 6242nd // Adrien loron // FRA // 5433rd // Thomas Lemoine // FRA // 5091st // Vaea Verbeeck // CAN // 6762nd // Kialani Hines // FRA // 5463rd // Anneke Beerten // NED // 511