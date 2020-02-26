Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Let's Go Round Again
The 2020 mountain bike race season starts now. Crankworx Rotorua sparks an annual pilgrimage to the southern hemisphere each year with riders eager to shake off the winter cobwebs and test themselves against the clock (or judges) once more. With Crankworx's usual range of events across all disciplines, you can expect to see World Cup regulars rubbing shoulders with slopestyle superstars and the Crankworx all-rounders that pack out their schedule with a plethora of events throughout the week.
The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are reset for the year so it's wide open once again. You can also expect some new tech to break cover for the first time - last year we saw the new Specialized Demo, the new Scott Gambler, the Pike Ultimate and more. Our tech eds will be on the ground bringing you all the shiny new kit as it makes an appearance.
Excited yet? Here's everything you need to know about the first big event of the year.
The LocationRotorua mountain biking trails
On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events happen at both the Skyline Bike Park and deep in the lush Whakarewarewa Forest.
The Schedule
Nine events pack out the eight-day schedule in Rotorua with everything from the Whip Off to downhill racing to slopestyle. A new event joins the schedule this year in the Best Trick presented by Transdiesel. This event had its returned to the schedule in Whistler last year and was won by Nicholi Rogatkin with a cashroll whip.Giant Toa Enduro Presented by Camelback
Although not on the EWS calendar this year, the Giant Toa enduro is a fearsome test for riders and will no doubt attract a quality field of the world's best pros hoping to get some early season practice under their belts. It will be a six-stage, one-day event over a 30km course and will take in the famously tricky Whakarewarewa Forest. Previous years have seen torrid, muddy conditions dictate the day but last year favorable weather provided a more even playing field.When?
NZDT - Sunday March 1st - 8am
PST - Saturday February 29th 11:00 am
CEST - Saturday, February 29th 8:00 pm 2019 Results:
Rotorua AirDH presented by Bosch
Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier 32:08.94
2nd. Morgane Charre +11.05
3rd. Bex Baraona +11.21
Men
1st. Keegan Wright 27:34.83
2nd. Florian Nicolai +41.41
3rd. Jesse Melamed +51.65
There's a break of three days until the next event and that's the AirDH on Wednesday. Set on Skyline's Mr. Black trail, the track features 32 jumps that riders will have to scrub as low as possible for their chance at the win. When?
NZDT - Wednesday March 4th - 5pm
PST - Tuesday March 3rd - 8pm
CEST - Wednesday March 4th - 5am2019 Results:
Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK
Men - Final Results
1st. Mitch Ropelato
2nd. Mick Hannah
3rd. Bas Van Steenbergen
Women - Final Results
1st. Vaea Verbeeck
2nd. Anneke Beerten
3rd. Shania Rawson
A celebration of sideways descends on Rotorua later that evening as riders one-up each other to produce the sickest whip in the southern hemisphere. It's always a great show in Rotorua with riders throwing down under floodlights.When?
NZDT - Wednesday, March 4th - 8pm
PST - Tuesday, March 3rd - 11pm
CEST - Wednesday, March 4th - 7am2019 Results:
100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
Men - Final Results
1st. Peter Kaiser
2nd. Ryan Howard
3rd. Billy Meaclem
Women - Final Results
1st. Vinny Armstrong
2nd. Casey Brown
3rd. Ronja Hill-Wright
Whether your background is in downhill racing, pump track each rider has a unique set of advantages they can bring to a head-to-head battle. Look out for this amazing event on ThursdayWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Thursday March 5th - 5:30pm
PST - Wednesday, March 4th - 8:30pm
CEST - Thursday, March 5th - 5:30 am2019 Results:
CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua presented by Mons Royale
Men:
1st. Keegan Wright
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd. Kyle Strait
4th. Barry Nobles
Women:
1st. Vaea Verbeeck
2nd. Anneke Beerten
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave
4th. Kate Weatherly
Mixing the best of dual slalom racing with slopestyle tricks, Dual Speed and Style always delivers frantic racing and unbelievable skills. After getting their first shot in Whistler, the women will be competing alongside the men in Rotorua this year.When?
NZDT - Friday, March 6th - 5:30pm
PST - Thursday March 5th - 8:30 pm
CEST - Friday March 6th - 5:30 am2019 Results
1st. Billy Meaclem
2nd. Martin Soderstrom
3rd. Greg Watts
4th. Thomas LemoineBest Trick presented by Transdiesel
A new event for this year is the Best Trick with riders competing in a jam format to pull the wildest trick.When?
NZDT - Friday March 6th - 7:30pm
PST - Thursday, March 5th - 10:30pm
CEST - Friday March 6th - 6:30amMaxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
One of the main events of the weekend, the huge Rotorua course gives riders ample air time to string together complex combos and big tricks. With last year's winner Brett Rheeder not competing, this leaves the door wide open for someone to take a big step towards the triple crown.When?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Saturday March 7th - 2pm
PST - Friday March 6th - 5pm
CEST - Saturday March 7th - 2am2019 Results:
1st. Brett Rheeder 93.75
2nd. Thomas Lemoine 87.00
3rd. Alex Alanko 80.75
4th. Torquato Testa 78.00
5th. Lukas Knopf 77.25Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7
A sunset battle for chainless supremacy will take place at the base of the Skyline Park on Saturday night.When?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Saturday March 7th - 8pm
PST - Friday, March 6th - 11pm
CEST - Saturday, March 7th - 8am2019 Results:
Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull
Men - Final Results
1st. Thomas Lemoine
2nd. Keegan Wright
3rd. Adrien Loron
4th. Billy Meaclem
Women - Final Results
1st. Kialani Hines
2nd. Shaina Rawson
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave
4th. Vaea Verbeeck
Rotorua usually attracts the strongest downhill field of the Crankworx calendar as it takes place before the World Cup season kicks off. The Mount Ngongotaha track brings together a mix of off-camber hard-packed Rotorua dirt with step-ups, bridge-drops and a rock garden, this track is a racer-favourite.When?
NZDT - Sunday March 8th - 3:30 pm
PDT - Saturday, March 7th - 6:30pm
CEST - Sunday, March 8th - 2:30am
King and Queen of Crankworx
The battle for $20,000 CAD kicks off again in Rotorua with the slate set to zero. It's anyone's game with downhill racers, 4x legends and pump track specialists all having won it in the past.King of Crankworx 2019
1st // Mitch Ropelato // USA // 624
2nd // Adrien loron // FRA // 543
3rd // Thomas Lemoine // FRA // 509 Queen of Crankworx 2019
1st // Vaea Verbeeck // CAN // 676
2nd // Kialani Hines // FRA // 546
3rd // Anneke Beerten // NED // 511
