Results: Downhill Presented by IXS - Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Jun 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Pro Men Results

pro men results - crankworx ixs dh 2017

Pro Women Results

2017 Crankworx Les Gets downhill presented by iXS - Women s results


Up Next:

Slopestyle, Sunday 18 June:

• 3:30-6 PM (Local Time)
• 2:30-5 PM (UK Time)
• 6:30 AM (LA Time)
• 9:30AM (USA, NY Time)
• 11:30PM (Australia, Sydney)
• 1:30AM Monday (New Zealand, Auckland)


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


