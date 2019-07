Results: XCC Short Track - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

Results



Elite Men



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 21:51

2nd. Henrique Avancini: +1

3rd. Victor Koretzky: +2

4th. Nino Schurter: +2

5th. Jens Schuermans: +3

6th. Maxime Marotte: +4

7th. David Valero Serrano: +4

8th. Ondrej Cink: +6

9th. Peter Disera: +8

10th. Lars Forster: +8





Elite Women



1st. Kate Courtney: 19:30

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +7

3rd. Elisabeth Brandau: +7

4th. Jolanda Neff: +7

5th. Ramona Forchini: +12

6th. Annie Last: +18

7th. Lea Davison: +18

8th. Anne Tauber: +20

9th. Anne Terpstra: +28

10th. Catharine Pendrel: +32





The results are in from a dusty short track race in Les Gets.Watch the replay here