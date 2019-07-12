Results: XCC Short Track - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

The results are in from a dusty short track race in Les Gets.
Elite Men
1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 21:51
2nd. Henrique Avancini: +1
3rd. Victor Koretzky: +2
4th. Nino Schurter: +2
5th. Jens Schuermans: +3
6th. Maxime Marotte: +4
7th. David Valero Serrano: +4
8th. Ondrej Cink: +6
9th. Peter Disera: +8
10th. Lars Forster: +8
Elite Women
1st. Kate Courtney: 19:30
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +7
3rd. Elisabeth Brandau: +7
4th. Jolanda Neff: +7
5th. Ramona Forchini: +12
6th. Annie Last: +18
7th. Lea Davison: +18
8th. Anne Tauber: +20
9th. Anne Terpstra: +28
10th. Catharine Pendrel: +32
