Results: XCC Short Track - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

Jul 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
All eyes on Nino.

The results are in from a dusty short track race in Les Gets.

Watch the replay here.

Results


Elite Men

1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 21:51
2nd. Henrique Avancini: +1
3rd. Victor Koretzky: +2
4th. Nino Schurter: +2
5th. Jens Schuermans: +3
6th. Maxime Marotte: +4
7th. David Valero Serrano: +4
8th. Ondrej Cink: +6
9th. Peter Disera: +8
10th. Lars Forster: +8


Elite Women

1st. Kate Courtney: 19:30
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +7
3rd. Elisabeth Brandau: +7
4th. Jolanda Neff: +7
5th. Ramona Forchini: +12
6th. Annie Last: +18
7th. Lea Davison: +18
8th. Anne Tauber: +20
9th. Anne Terpstra: +28
10th. Catharine Pendrel: +32


Full Results:
Elite Men


Elite Women



2 Comments

  • + 4
 Kate!! She's having the season of dreams so far!
  • + 1
 I think she would rather forget last weekend though - had to dig real deep to maintain her position

