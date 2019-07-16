Return to Earth Now Available for Digital Download

Jul 16, 2019
by Anthill Films  
Return to Earth now available for digital download


After a huge month of premieres at over 100 shows worldwide, Return to Earth is now available for digital download on Apple TV! You can also purchase it other digital platforms such as Vimeo, Google Play, Amazon Prime.

To coincide with the world release, today Anthill Films have Brett Rheeder's segment, Moments of Clarity, for free on YouTube.

BUY RETURN TO EARTH


For a behind-the-scenes look at how Return to Earth was made, check out the In the Blink series.

Episode 1 "Fall Colours" with Thomas Vanderham and Ryan Howard.
Episode 2 "Creativity" with Brett Rheeder
Episode 3 "Youth" with the groms of the Whistler Bike Park.
Episode 4 "Community" with riders from the world over.
Episode 5 "Party in the Woods" with the Hawaii crew.


Starring Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, CaseyBrown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and friends.

Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles. In association with Pink Bike, Trailforks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Sony, Whistler Mountain Bike Park and Freehub Magazine with additional support from Bike Park Lenzerheide, Spawn Cycles, Rocky Mountain Cycles. A new 4K film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective.




Photos by Sterling Lorence and Margus Riga

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Looking forward to seeing it after work!
  • + 1
 You had me at Ryan Howard
  • + 1
 I threw my back out when Rheeder pulled for that flat drop flip ????
  • + 1
 Not yet available on the french itunes store
  • + 1
 you can buy it on vimeo ondemand

