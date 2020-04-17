RideWrap Announces Updated Universal Fit Bike Protection Options

PRESS RELEASE: RideWrap

Covered Protection

Frame Styles Available:

• MTB / Dual-Sus

• eMTB

• Hardtail MTB

• Steel MTB

• Road & Gravel

$65 USD / $80 CAD / €70 incl. VAT

Shuttle Armor

$20 USD / $25 CAD / €20 incl. VAT

Chainstay Armor

$20 USD / $25 CAD / €20 incl. VAT

Available Now!

Riders globally: at your local bike shop and

US dealers: Quality Bicycle Products (QBP)

Canadian dealers: Orange Sport Supply

Central and South American dealers: Quality Bicycle Products (QBP)

WorldWide dealers: RideWrap.com

Designed, engineered, and tested in Whistler, BC

Locally produced in Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden

Stay in touch:

By now, most of us know that adding RideWrap protection can preserve your bike and your investment. When protecting your bike you are inherently increasing aesthetics, longevity, resale value, and most importantly - your peace of mind.The Collective Series, our range of universal fit products, offers several degrees of protection to match your needs. This ensures that riders can take advantage of bike protection no matter the style of bike or budget!For 2020 we are excited to announce that we have updated a slew of the products; expanding, redesigning, and adding products that are ready to bear the brunt of destruction while riding your bike.Covered Protection kits offer leading coverage within their category. They are designed around one concept, maximum coverage with minimal trimming.Covered Protection is intended to protect high-risk areas of your bike from scratches, chips, small dents, and scuffs caused by trail debris, rocks, cable rash, heel or ankle rub, and other environmental elements that are thrown into the mix when out on the trails or road. A Covered Protection frame kit includes pieces for your toptube, downtube, seatube, 4-stays, and a bunch of extras.For 2020 we have expanded the Covered Protection range to offer protection that is specific to each frame style. While each kit provides coverage for the key areas of the frame, piece geometries are tweaked against our extensive library of data to ensure that each specific frame type is taking advantage of our max coverage with minimum trimming design ethos.With every kit, we include the installation tools required to complete the job along with easy to follow instructions and diagrams. New for 2020, we now include install solution concentrate, the slippy stuff that makes it easy to reposition your pieces, with each kit.Our goal is that riders can easily do a great install at home and get back out on the trails with a protected bike. If anyone ever has questions about the install, we have a commitment to real customer support via phone and email.Protection kits are available in both Matte or Gloss finish and feature self-healing film, stain-resistance, optical clarity, and durability. Each protection kit includes pre-install cleaning wipes, install solution concentrate, a squeegee, a microfiber, and stickers; all that riders need to provide themselves is a spray bottle.The Shuttle Armor is a mainstay for riders throwing their bike on the back of the truck for ‘just one more lap’. Protecting your downtube against the abrasion of a tailgate pad, these stick-on polyurethane protectors are gluttons for punishment.For 2020, we have refined the Shuttle Armor’s design. The profile has been tweaked to maximize long term adhesion on any downtube shape and the styling has been updated while maintaining the same great durability.Available in Matte BlackNew for 2020, the Chainstay Armor offers a soft rubber compound to soak up those harsh hits from the chain. We supply more than enough so that you can also apply to areas of acute wear that you think might need added protection.The roll of material offers a ton of value at 50mm x 1000mm allowing you to fine-tune your protection needs. Trim to fit, create a notched noise attenuator, or wrap up a tube for 360 coverage; one roll is going to allow you to add some protection to a couple of areas on a couple of bikes.Available in Matte Black