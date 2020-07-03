Video: Riding Aviemore with Duncan Shaw, Danny MacAskill, & Rory Semple

Jul 3, 2020
by Duncan Shaw  

After roughly four months of driveway sessions and local trail riding, and now that the restrictions in Scotland are starting to ease, Duncan Shaw, Danny MacAskill, and Rory Semple headed out for their very first street ride since the beginning of lockdown in Scotland.

Just a short trip from the house into the local Ski town of Aviemore. Duncan chose to ride his Inspired Fourplay Trials bike, whilst Danny opted for his brand new Santa Cruz 5010 V4, and Rory chose to ride the Santa Cruz Bronson.

Take a look at the video above to see how they all got on as Danny shows them round some of the classic spots that he used to ride when he worked in the local bike shop.

Take a closer look at the bikes below:

Duncan's Inspired Fourplay Trials BIke

Danny's Santa Cruz 5010 V4

Rory's Santa Cruz Bronson


Posted In:
Videos Danny Macaskill Duncan Shaw


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Watching this got me so pumped I'm gonna bunnyhop up a curb today. Wish me luck everyone.
  • 1 0
 Great stuff as always. Really missed getting up there for a few days this year. Some really fun riding to be had.
  • 1 0
 Yes is nice in highlands when it is dry, but better on east coast as is dry more of the time !!!!!!!!!!

