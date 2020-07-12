Round Up: 20 Custom EWS Bikes

Jul 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
With no EWS racing this weekend after the Petzen/Jamnica round was pushed to October, we have decided to look back at some of the custom EWS race bikes we have spotted during past years of racing. Which one is your favourite?

Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo - EWS Ireland 2017

Greg Callaghan custom Irish colour scheme.

Greg Callaghan custom Irish colour scheme.
Greg Callaghan custom Irish colour scheme.


Sam Hill's Ferrari Themed Carbon Mega 290 - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019




Jerome Clementz's Cannondale Jekyll - EWS Finale Ligure 2017

Jerome Clementz Bike Check

Jerome Clementz Bike Check
Jerome Clementz Bike Check


Sam Hill's Alloy Nukeproof Mega 290 - EWS Madeira 2019




Isabeau Courdurier's Intense Tracer - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

Isabeau Courdurier

Isabeau Courdurier
Isabeau Courdurier


Kevin Miquel's Sunn Kern - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019

EWS Trophy of Nations - Kevin Miquel s SUNN Kern

EWS Trophy of Nations - Kevin Miquel s SUNN Kern
EWS Trophy of Nations - Kevin Miquel s SUNN Kern


Miranda Miller's Kona Process Dee Lux - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019

EWS Trophy of Nations - Miranda Miller s Kona


Gustav Wildhaber's Prototype 170mm Cube - EWS Val di Fassa 2019




Sam Flannigan's Yeti SB6 - EWS Ireland 2015

Sam Flannigan s emerald SB6 for the Emerald Enduro.


Isabeau Courdurier's Prototype Intense - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019

Isabeau Courdurier - Prototype Intense
Isabeau Courdurier - Prototype Intense


Sam Hill's 'Grave Digger' Nukeproof Mega - EWS Finale Ligure 2016
Let s just take a moment to fully take in Sam Hill s insane paint job on his Nukeproof Mega we posted a full bike check earlier this season .

Images from the 2016 EWS Round 8 Finale Ligure Italy - Pit Walk blog
How full enduro has Sam Hill gone How about bush guards deep. While many may have dismissed them as simply French cheating guards talking to a few riders they do offer some interesting benefits. For instance some riders are currently compromising on bar width to keep their hands out of harm s way on track whereas with these you can still run a full-width bar and keep your pinkies safe.


Martin Maes' GT Force - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019

Martin Maes GT - 29 front and rear for the first time

Martin Maes GT - Prototype Fox RAD fork that looks to be a 38 rather than a 36


Florian Nicolai's Canyon Strive - EWS Les Orres 2019

Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive -

Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive - Shape Shifter rear suspension
Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive - Little details to keep the cables quiet


Zakarias Johansen's Cube Stereo - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

Zakarias Johansen

Zakarias Johansen
Zakarias Johansen


Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

Greg Callaghan

Greg Callaghan
Greg Callaghan


Isabeau Courdurier's Custom Sunn Kern - EWS Ireland 2017

Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern

Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern


Sam Hill's Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon - EWS Finale Ligure 2017

Sam Hill Overall Winning Bike

Sam Hill Overall Winning Bike
Sam Hill Overall Winning Bike


Connor Fearon's Kona Process Dee Lux - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019

EWS Trophy of Nations - Connor Fearon s Kona

EWS Trophy of Nations - Connor Fearon s Kona
EWS Trophy of Nations - Connor Fearon s Kona


Isabeau Cordurier's Intense Carbine - EWS Les Orres 2019

Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - 29 wheels and in the red and blue colors of France.

Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - Renthal bars
Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - Rock Shox Super Deluxe rear shock


Sam Hill's Raw Alloy Nukeproof Mega - EWS Val di Fassa





Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
120525 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
94285 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
73422 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
48619 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
43276 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
38294 views
Bike Check: Comparing Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber Setups
37369 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
34944 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009364
Mobile Version of Website