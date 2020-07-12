Round Up: 20 Custom EWS Bikes

With no EWS racing this weekend after the Petzen/Jamnica round was pushed to October, we have decided to look back at some of the custom EWS race bikes we have spotted during past years of racing. Which one is your favourite?Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo - EWS Ireland 2017
Sam Hill's Ferrari Themed Carbon Mega 290 - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
Jerome Clementz's Cannondale Jekyll - EWS Finale Ligure 2017
Sam Hill's Alloy Nukeproof Mega 290 - EWS Madeira 2019
Isabeau Courdurier's Intense Tracer - EWS Finale Ligure 2018
Kevin Miquel's Sunn Kern - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
Miranda Miller's Kona Process Dee Lux - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
Gustav Wildhaber's Prototype 170mm Cube - EWS Val di Fassa 2019
Sam Flannigan's Yeti SB6 - EWS Ireland 2015
Isabeau Courdurier's Prototype Intense - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
Sam Hill's 'Grave Digger' Nukeproof Mega - EWS Finale Ligure 2016
Martin Maes' GT Force - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
Florian Nicolai's Canyon Strive - EWS Les Orres 2019
Zakarias Johansen's Cube Stereo - EWS Finale Ligure 2018
Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo - EWS Finale Ligure 2018
Isabeau Courdurier's Custom Sunn Kern - EWS Ireland 2017
Sam Hill's Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon - EWS Finale Ligure 2017
Connor Fearon's Kona Process Dee Lux - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
Isabeau Cordurier's Intense Carbine - EWS Les Orres 2019
Sam Hill's Raw Alloy Nukeproof Mega - EWS Val di Fassa
