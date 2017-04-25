VIDEOS

Shall We Talk About Riding Your Bike? - Sea Otter 2017

Apr 25, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Bikes, bikes, bikes, bikes, bikes, tires, suspension, bikes, gears, tire width, psi, bikes, bikes, what-is-that, no-way-did-they-actually-make-that... shall we talk about something else?

MENTIONS: @vernonfelton


12 Comments

  + 5
 Wish I could upvote a whole article! I get caught up in the excitement (good and bad) around new gear, but yeah, it's because I love riding :-)
  + 1
 Nice! Let's keep this going... Last great ride: Golden Eagle trail, SoCal. Good buddies, fast and flowy trail, beautiful views onto the desert to the North and mountains to the South. Perfect.
  + 2
 Did we already forget about the video posted earlier on this website!

Something like.. Shut the front door and ride your fat bike?
  + 1
 ..
  + 4
 Good one!
  + 1
 Santa Cruz is rad but watch out for the poison oak!!!! Most of the west has it all the way up to Oakridge and Post canyon as you get to lower elevations along the coast.
  + 1
 Santa Cruz is the best spot, there is so much of everything but snow and deep mud
  + 1
 Loving that hat Verno's rocking, you guys gonna sell those?
  + 1
 Santa Cruz sounds like the hot spot to ride..
  + 1
 Blah blah blah. I really want to ride a bike!!!
  + 1
 Hero dirt. Nuff said
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



