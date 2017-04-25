Pinkbike.com
Shall We Talk About Riding Your Bike? - Sea Otter 2017
Apr 25, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Bikes, bikes, bikes, bikes, bikes, tires, suspension, bikes, gears, tire width, psi, bikes, bikes, what-is-that, no-way-did-they-actually-make-that... shall we talk about something else?
12 Comments
+ 5
toooldtodieyoung
(41 mins ago)
Wish I could upvote a whole article! I get caught up in the excitement (good and bad) around new gear, but yeah, it's because I love riding :-)
[Reply]
+ 1
CrashesOften
(10 mins ago)
Nice! Let's keep this going... Last great ride: Golden Eagle trail, SoCal. Good buddies, fast and flowy trail, beautiful views onto the desert to the North and mountains to the South. Perfect.
[Reply]
+ 2
zion-i
(42 mins ago)
Did we already forget about the video posted earlier on this website!
Something like.. Shut the front door and ride your fat bike?
[Reply]
+ 1
zion-i
(28 mins ago)
..
[Reply]
+ 4
odiOne
(53 mins ago)
Good one!
[Reply]
+ 1
whatyousaid
(20 mins ago)
Santa Cruz is rad but watch out for the poison oak!!!! Most of the west has it all the way up to Oakridge and Post canyon as you get to lower elevations along the coast.
[Reply]
+ 1
icespec
(2 mins ago)
Santa Cruz is the best spot, there is so much of everything but snow and deep mud
[Reply]
+ 1
Sprockingcrail
(34 mins ago)
Loving that hat Verno's rocking, you guys gonna sell those?
[Reply]
+ 1
burnadette
(52 mins ago)
Santa Cruz sounds like the hot spot to ride..
[Reply]
+ 1
macross87
(44 mins ago)
Blah blah blah. I really want to ride a bike!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Ser3100
(35 mins ago)
Hero dirt. Nuff said
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 6
poah
(44 mins ago)
last ride - your mom
[Reply]
