The Pinkbike Podcast: Where Downhill Tech is Going, and Which Prototype We'd Love to Ride

May 15, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
New art by Taj Mihelich.

We caught up with the tech team to discuss what they're reviewing, what we're seeing at races, and what they would love to ride.

For future episodes, we'd love to answer some of your questions. Please tag me (@henryquinney), and I will pass them on to the tech team in the coming weeks. Thank you!


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

henryquinney

