Throwback Thursday: Tahnee Seagrave Riding in Morzine at 13 Years Old

Sep 19, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Tahnee Seagrave 13 years old!

by monobrow
Views: 5,763    Faves: 44    Comments: 44


This week we're going back more than a decade to watch a World Cup winner in the making as Tahnee Seagrave rides Le Pleney in Morzine in 2008. The video was shot by Mono, of Gamble fame, as part of his Foot Out, Flat Out series documenting the British and World Cup race scenes.

Tahnee's passion for mountain biking was ignited when her family moved to Morzine from Croydon in South London when she was 8 years old. As the family welcomed pro mountain bikers to stay at their chalet, Tahnee's interest and connections grew and at 13 she already had her sights on racing World Cups, Tahnee's Dad started up FMD Racing and the rest is history.

Regions in Article
Morzine

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Throwback Thursday Intense Tahnee Seagrave


Must Read This Week
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
60957 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
58119 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
50143 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?
46882 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
46190 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
45163 views
Final Results: Hardline 2019
41484 views
Review: Radon Slide Trail 10.0
33497 views

11 Comments

  • 5 0
 It is amazing to see so much progression over the years in not only Tahnee's riding but also the sport it self. The bikes, gear and tracks are so different now. Love this sport
  • 1 0
 I remember the original Pinkbike post of this! Some people were saying how they could rise faster than Tahnee and that she would never get into a professional MTB racing career.
But look at her now... Redbull athlete, fast as f*ck and supported by some of the best people in the industry. Where are the haters now???
  • 3 0
 Even getting her Energy Drink praccy in too. Funny to see 10% with next to no braking bumps.
  • 1 0
 Had the opportunity to ride with her in Les Gets with the local kids, she was already quite fast - All the kids where damn fast to be honest - It was the good old times when we were all taking our lunch together in K2...
  • 1 0
 is this a flag that FMD is moving to Intense?

...don't know anything and don't want to start any rumors... but yeah why not
  • 2 0
 This kid is going places. ????
  • 2 0
 TIL: Emojis don’t work in chat
  • 1 0
 If we did this same video with Minnaar would it be in black and white? HAHAHAHA!
  • 2 0
 #26aintdead
  • 1 0
 *goes for 1080p


....facepalm.
  • 2 1
 Ah 480p, we meet again...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016635
Mobile Version of Website