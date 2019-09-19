Throwback Thursday: Tahnee Seagrave Riding in Morzine at 13 Years Old

This week we're going back more than a decade to watch a World Cup winner in the making as Tahnee Seagrave rides Le Pleney in Morzine in 2008. The video was shot by Mono, of Gamble fame, as part of his Foot Out, Flat Out series documenting the British and World Cup race scenes.Tahnee's passion for mountain biking was ignited when her family moved to Morzine from Croydon in South London when she was 8 years old. As the family welcomed pro mountain bikers to stay at their chalet, Tahnee's interest and connections grew and at 13 she already had her sights on racing World Cups, Tahnee's Dad started up FMD Racing and the rest is history.