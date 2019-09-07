Video: Remy Metailler Follows Dylan Wolsky Down One of Squamish's Longest & Hardest Trails

Is this the longest (legal) mountain bike lap in Squamish? Could be! Also one of the hardest ones!
I had ridden these two trails only once before and I will definitely go back! They are steep, technical and a lot of fun.
To lead me down Rigs in Zen and Pleasure Trail I followed Ergon Bike teammate: Dylan Wolsky (@dylanwolsky). He has been racing the Enduro World Series for several years and has also done multiple adventure races. Pleasure Trail is I think the best trail and starts at 5:26.
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association
, this way you will be able to support trails like this one! Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
