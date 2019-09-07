Video: Remy Metailler Follows Dylan Wolsky Down One of Squamish's Longest & Hardest Trails

Sep 7, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  


Is this the longest (legal) mountain bike lap in Squamish? Could be! Also one of the hardest ones!

I had ridden these two trails only once before and I will definitely go back! They are steep, technical and a lot of fun.

To lead me down Rigs in Zen and Pleasure Trail I followed Ergon Bike teammate: Dylan Wolsky (@dylanwolsky). He has been racing the Enduro World Series for several years and has also done multiple adventure races. Pleasure Trail is I think the best trail and starts at 5:26.

Trail Preview video with Dylan Wolsky on Rigs in Zen and Pleasure Trail.


If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association, this way you will be able to support trails like this one! Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

What trail should I ride next?

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or Youtube

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 That GoPro effect--didn't even recognize the tight chute on Rigs that I rode around because it was too steep. Didn't seem like Pleasure was much (any?) harder than Rigs. Loved 'em both.
  • 2 0
 Nice, I rode rigs in zen yesterday for the first time, super fun trail. Didn't ride pleasure trail though (was on my own) - looks sick, that's one for next time!
  • 1 0
 These two trails are so gnarly, especially in the wet, but still you guys made it look like it's nothing.

