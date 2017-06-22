Truvativ Announces New Carbon DH Bar, Direct Mount Stem

Jun 22, 2017 at 15:18
Jun 22, 2017
by SRAM  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Press Release

Truvativ Descendant

Confidence

You know that feeling when you tighten the straps of your full-face helmet and position your goggles just the way you like them? You feel like you’re ready to charge any line—like you can hit anything that gets in your way. When you stare down at your Descendant 35mm cockpit, you get the same feeling.

Descendant 35mm DH bars are big and burly and made to handle all the gravity you want to dish out. Feel confident.


Truvativ Descendant

Carbon Downhill Riser
800mm wide - 20mm rise - 5° UP - 9° BACK
35mm clamp diameter
Carbon fiber
230g
MSRP:$180 | €198 | £168


Truvativ Descendant
Truvativ Descendant

Direct Mount Downhill Stem
5mm length - 0mm rise
35mm clamp diameter
Aluminum
AM Spacer options: 2.5mm, 5mm, 10mm
155g
MSRP: $75 | €83 | £70


Truvativ


www.truvativ.com
Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
101895 views
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
92623 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
77384 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
62109 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
48644 views
Moments in Time - Video
40107 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
35432 views
Replay: Les Gets Downhill Presented by IXS - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
32723 views






3 Comments

  • + 3
 Its crazy how they dont wanna risk producing a carbon stem.
  • + 7
 enve makes one, its a steal at $1800
  • + 1
 @Bigernmcracken: Ya, a steal for ENVE!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033403
Mobile Version of Website