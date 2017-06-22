Truvativ Announces New Carbon DH Bar, Direct Mount Stem

Press Release
Confidence
You know that feeling when you tighten the straps of your full-face helmet and position your goggles just the way you like them? You feel like you’re ready to charge any line—like you can hit anything that gets in your way. When you stare down at your Descendant 35mm cockpit, you get the same feeling.
Descendant 35mm DH bars are big and burly and made to handle all the gravity you want to dish out. Feel confident.
Carbon Downhill Riser
800mm wide - 20mm rise - 5° UP - 9° BACK
35mm clamp diameter
Carbon fiber
230g
MSRP:$180 | €198 | £168
Direct Mount Downhill Stem
5mm length - 0mm rise
35mm clamp diameter
Aluminum
AM Spacer options: 2.5mm, 5mm, 10mm
155g
MSRP: $75 | €83 | £70
