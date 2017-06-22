Truvativ Announces New Carbon DH Bar, Direct Mount Stem

Press Release







Confidence



You know that feeling when you tighten the straps of your full-face helmet and position your goggles just the way you like them? You feel like you’re ready to charge any line—like you can hit anything that gets in your way. When you stare down at your Descendant 35mm cockpit, you get the same feeling.



Descendant 35mm DH bars are big and burly and made to handle all the gravity you want to dish out. Feel confident.









Carbon Downhill Riser

800mm wide - 20mm rise - 5° UP - 9° BACK

35mm clamp diameter

Carbon fiber

230g

MSRP:$180 | €198 | £168









Direct Mount Downhill Stem

5mm length - 0mm rise

35mm clamp diameter

Aluminum

AM Spacer options: 2.5mm, 5mm, 10mm

155g

MSRP: $75 | €83 | £70







