Unior Tools Launches Limited Edition 100th Anniversary Tool Set

Nov 27, 2019
Press Release: Unior

Unior has been producing high-quality hand tools in the heart of Europe for a century and we're proud to continue our tradition of European manufacturing today, 100 years later. As part of our 100th-anniversary celebrations, we're introducing a limited-edition 100th Anniversary Bike Tools Set. 100 sets will be produced, each marked with a unique serial number.

Unique to the tools included in the 100th Anniversary Set are aluminum handles in a black anodized finish. The tools are organized in a laser-cut SOS foam tool tray for a perfect fit in the matching black steel case, which also features our 100th-anniversary logo on the top. Inside you will find a great selection of bike tools that will cover most basic service operations on a bicycle. And yes, a bottle opener is included.


The set contains:

Master Chain Tool
Pro Socket Handle
Cassette Lockring Tool
Cassette Wrench (11/12)
Bottom Bracket Socket BSA30/DUB
Hexagon wrench (1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10)
Torx® wrench (TR10, TR15, TR25)
Round Spoke Wrench
Bottle Opener


Check out the 100th Anniversary Bike Tools Set here.




7 Comments

  • 2 0
 ... and the price tag?...
no information here and on the HP...
even though you can put it in your shopping cart and order ist...
  • 1 0
 Who's had experience with Unior tools? Never used any. Is it decebt quality Silca/Wera/Facom kind of level stuff or more Silverline/Park level ?
  • 1 0
 Unior tools are by far and wide a go to for good reliable tools here in Serbia. It's "local" as it was once made in Yugoslavia, and now it Slovenia, but a lot of mechanics swear by them, and to be honest, I don't know the price, but compared for most of the other tools, they're just meant to work, and not look pretty.

I can compare their fine electronics tools with iFixIt, and Imho, they're better then iFixIt.
  • 1 0
 I think it's more of the latter. As far as people from the wrenching business tell me (a friend of mine wrenching on trucks and construction machinery from his company, a coworker who used to service CNCs, etc.) there are better and more expensive tools out there. Just like there are much worse tools out there. I'm speaking about the general tools, wrenches, allen keys, etc.

On the other hand i've just made a huge order of Unior tools to finally make my home setup 'servicable' - i currently have a mish-mash of tools that are thrown around drawers and it's high time to make it more organised. The order includes a lot of general tools (sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, Torx and allen keys, etc.) and bike specific parts as well. For bike specific tools, i wouldn't look anywhere but Unior (though i am likely a bit biased, being Slovenian). Once you're there, why not take care of your complete workshop as well? I could say i'm an advanced homegamer when it comes to bike servicing (with the latest purchase and some modifications to the servicing space, there won't be a job I would be afraid to hae a look at) and i've had zero issues with Unior stuff.
  • 1 0
 Oh, FWIW, main business of Unior is forging metals (therefore tool making). One of the high end products from the forging arm are also connecting rods for internal combustion engines. As far as i know, Unior forged rods are used by the likes of Ferrari and VAG (Audi and Lamborghini) in the high performance engines.
  • 3 1
 I don't need this but I do want this. Looking good.
  • 2 0
 Limited edition tools. What a time to be alive.

