Unior Tools Launches Limited Edition 100th Anniversary Tool Set

Unior has been producing high-quality hand tools in the heart of Europe for a century and we're proud to continue our tradition of European manufacturing today, 100 years later. As part of our 100th-anniversary celebrations, we're introducing a limited-edition 100th Anniversary Bike Tools Set. 100 sets will be produced, each marked with a unique serial number.
Unique to the tools included in the 100th Anniversary Set are aluminum handles in a black anodized finish. The tools are organized in a laser-cut SOS foam tool tray for a perfect fit in the matching black steel case, which also features our 100th-anniversary logo on the top. Inside you will find a great selection of bike tools that will cover most basic service operations on a bicycle. And yes, a bottle opener is included.
7 Comments
no information here and on the HP...
even though you can put it in your shopping cart and order ist...
I can compare their fine electronics tools with iFixIt, and Imho, they're better then iFixIt.
On the other hand i've just made a huge order of Unior tools to finally make my home setup 'servicable' - i currently have a mish-mash of tools that are thrown around drawers and it's high time to make it more organised. The order includes a lot of general tools (sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, Torx and allen keys, etc.) and bike specific parts as well. For bike specific tools, i wouldn't look anywhere but Unior (though i am likely a bit biased, being Slovenian). Once you're there, why not take care of your complete workshop as well? I could say i'm an advanced homegamer when it comes to bike servicing (with the latest purchase and some modifications to the servicing space, there won't be a job I would be afraid to hae a look at) and i've had zero issues with Unior stuff.
