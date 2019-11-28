Unior Tools Launches Limited Edition 100th Anniversary Tool Set

Press Release: Unior

The set contains:

Unior has been producing high-quality hand tools in the heart of Europe for a century and we're proud to continue our tradition of European manufacturing today, 100 years later. As part of our 100th-anniversary celebrations, we're introducing a limited-edition 100th Anniversary Bike Tools Set. 100 sets will be produced, each marked with a unique serial number.Unique to the tools included in the 100th Anniversary Set are aluminum handles in a black anodized finish. The tools are organized in a laser-cut SOS foam tool tray for a perfect fit in the matching black steel case, which also features our 100th-anniversary logo on the top. Inside you will find a great selection of bike tools that will cover most basic service operations on a bicycle. And yes, a bottle opener is included.Master Chain ToolPro Socket HandleCassette Lockring ToolCassette Wrench (11/12)Bottom Bracket Socket BSA30/DUBHexagon wrench (1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10)Torx® wrench (TR10, TR15, TR25)Round Spoke WrenchBottle Opener