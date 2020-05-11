Video: Berrecloth, Agassiz, Sorge, & Doerfling Freeride Snow Bikes in ‘Convergence’

May 11, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesWell folks I know this isn’t your usual MTB post, but I feel that this vid is worth a watch. Myself, James Doefling, Graham Aggasiz, and Kurt Sorge have for a few years been getting our adrenaline going in the winter months on snow bikes since riding big mountain lines on mountain bikes is kind of hard to do when the beautiful mountains here are covered in snow.

It's such an easy transition into snow as they honestly feel so similar to mountain bikes in a lot of ways and for all of us it is a perfect way to keep the big mountain shredding skills sharp so when the snow does melt or we make the annual trek to Utah, we're ready to shred.

We have been chatting about getting together to do a trip to @bralorneadventurelodge for a few years now and finally this year we made it happen with the help of our winter sponsor @yetisnowmx and Ambrose Weingart shot and put all the footage together to bring you this rad web video!

Hope you like it as much as we do. Stay tuned for spring MTB edits coming out soon from all 4 of us!!!! Stay safe and hope to see you on the trails soon.Darren Berrecloth


























Posted In:
Videos Darren Berrecloth Graham Agassiz James Doerfling Kurt Sorge


7 Comments

  • 4 1
 sick!
  • 2 0
 I want.
  • 7 7
 No wheels and a gas motor. this is not bike related. shall we cover pro's masturbating at home too?
  • 3 0
 But it has the word bike in it so it doesn’t matter that it has a motor. Clearly just a new discipline of MTB.
  • 1 0
 Bralorne best place to sled in Canada!!
  • 1 0
 Sick comercial.
  • 2 3
 Nope

Post a Comment



