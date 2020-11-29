Video: Brendan Fairclough Shares his Tips for Improving Basic Jump Technique

This week we decided to teach my filmer Beney the fundamentals of MTB. For me the most important and fun part of riding a bike is dirt jumping skills. We got straight to it and set Beney up with all the gear he could possibly desire. A Scott Eride Ransom, Fiveten shoes and even a GoPro. He was set!!



Learning to attempt your first Mountain bike jumps can be intimidating but after mastering a few basics at the local jumps you can build some skills that can be applied to all the trails you ride. Managing transitions, pumping and learning to pop are techniques that need to be practiced on an ongoing basis and there is always room to improve for riders of all experience and skill level. Whether you want to bomb a downhill track, Shed the bike park, post a fast time at the enduro race or even improve your XC skill set learning to "get air " will have you flying in no time. If I didn't go down to the local dirt jumps to learn the basics I wouldn't be the rider I am today. Before you know it you will be hitting jumps like Sam Pilgrim and Fabio Wibmer.



Thanks for watching our jumping masterclass, hope you enjoyed it and most importantly learnt something. Let us know what you want to see in the future. — Brendan Fairclough