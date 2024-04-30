Watch
Video: Caleb Holonko in 'Nice & Easy'
Apr 30, 2024
by
Eric Lawrenuk
10 Comments
Rider: Caleb Holonko - Video: Eric Lawrenuk - Photos: Margus Riga
Caleb taking it Nice and Easy as he gets out on his hometown trails for the daily dose of MTB
Tee it up and lean it over
Buried in the pocket
Different Flavours
Review and Repeat
Got it
Golden waves in a sea of green
Posted In:
Videos
Caleb Holonko
Author Info:
lornny
Member since Dec 25, 2007
30 articles
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
torro86
(4 mins ago)
Now that is how a video edit should be done! Perfect combination of high speed low speed takes and no seizure inducing click bait quick cam switches! Also...the sickest riding by the best thing about Kona.
[Reply]
2
0
scotteh
(42 mins ago)
sick! first holonko edit where i could ride the same features (half speed of course).
[Reply]
2
0
Tmackstab
(18 mins ago)
That first trail is Darude: Sandstorm
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(5 mins ago)
Dude is awesome. Wonder where he and Eddie will end up with Kona going under.
[Reply]
1
0
lacykemp
(33 mins ago)
Mmm. Like the shot at :51. Nice one, guys.
[Reply]
1
0
wolftwenty1
FL
(16 mins ago)
Riding goals...great edit.
[Reply]
1
0
satchscratch
(43 mins ago)
The. Man.
[Reply]
1
0
calarco68
(37 mins ago)
nice music selection
[Reply]
1
0
shiggyplop
FL
(28 mins ago)
yupppp
[Reply]
1
0
buildandride
(19 mins ago)
Talent
[Reply]
