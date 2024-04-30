Video: Caleb Holonko in 'Nice & Easy'

Apr 30, 2024
by Eric Lawrenuk  

Rider: Caleb Holonko - Video: Eric Lawrenuk - Photos: Margus Riga



Caleb taking it Nice and Easy as he gets out on his hometown trails for the daily dose of MTB



Margus Riga Photo
Margus Riga Photo
Tee it up and lean it over

Margus Riga Photo
Buried in the pocket

Margus Riga Photo
Margus Riga Photo
Different Flavours

Margus Riga Photo
Review and Repeat
Margus Riga Photo
Got it

Margus Riga Photo
Golden waves in a sea of green


Posted In:
Videos Caleb Holonko


Author Info:
lornny avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2007
30 articles
Report
10 Comments
  • 1 0
 Now that is how a video edit should be done! Perfect combination of high speed low speed takes and no seizure inducing click bait quick cam switches! Also...the sickest riding by the best thing about Kona.
  • 2 0
 sick! first holonko edit where i could ride the same features (half speed of course).
  • 2 0
 That first trail is Darude: Sandstorm
  • 1 0
 Dude is awesome. Wonder where he and Eddie will end up with Kona going under.
  • 1 0
 Mmm. Like the shot at :51. Nice one, guys.
  • 1 0
 Riding goals...great edit.
  • 1 0
 The. Man.
  • 1 0
 nice music selection
  • 1 0
 yupppp
  • 1 0
 Talent







