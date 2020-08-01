Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Claudio Caluori Overcomes his Fears as Emil Johansson Tows him into a Moon Booter
Jul 31, 2020
by
Velosolutions Global
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
This BlaBla run seems Claudio’s first attempt at the Velosolutions Whip It Good jump at the Åre Bike Park as he follows Emil Johansson - probably way to closely - at the Åre Bike Festival in Sweden recently.
—
Velosolutions
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Claudio Caluori
Emil Johansson
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
135836 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
84625 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
59182 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
53744 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
44045 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
42086 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
39968 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
39306 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
DoubleCrownAddict
(6 mins ago)
I know the camera never does justice but moon booter?
[Reply]
1
0
iamamodel
(1 mins ago)
Well, he almost ran up his butt, which is also known as a 'moon'.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007533
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment