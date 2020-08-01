Video: Claudio Caluori Overcomes his Fears as Emil Johansson Tows him into a Moon Booter

Jul 31, 2020
by Velosolutions Global  

bigquotesThis BlaBla run seems Claudio’s first attempt at the Velosolutions Whip It Good jump at the Åre Bike Park as he follows Emil Johansson - probably way to closely - at the Åre Bike Festival in Sweden recently.Velosolutions


2 Comments

 I know the camera never does justice but moon booter?
 Well, he almost ran up his butt, which is also known as a 'moon'.

