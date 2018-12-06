VIDEOS

Video: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau Rips Icy Trails in Quebec

Dec 6, 2018
by Gabriel Gakwaya  


Ride Québec City is a 4-part mini series showcasing the riding in and around the Québec City Area. This is episode IV, filmed at Sentiers du Moulin.

bigquotesSentiers du Moulin is mountain biking heaven!!Brian Kennedy aka @BKXC

Mountain biking heaven? That’s quite a claim to come from someone who makes a living riding the best mountain bike trail in the world… He has seen a lot!

I tend to agree with Brian, the riding at Sentiers du Moulin has something special to it. Not sure what it is though, but it surely has something to do with the strong support the trail centre is receiving from the city and the residents.


For this last shoot, we were joined by Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, also known as ALN, who was on vacation after a busy few months racing the EWS. She spent lots of time riding at Sentiers du Moulin as a youth and she was happy to get to ride the newest trails with local trail builder Nic Sauvé.

The weather conditions were less than ideal with rain, hail, freezing rain, snow, and nasty wind chill, but we proceeded regardless with our plan, starting at the “Summit 1” to ride KingKong, SuperG and Basse SuperG.

Quebec City Mountain Biking at Sentiers du Moulin


Some bridges are making great jumps.


Largely built by Jeff Dubé, KingKong has been open for a couple months and was an instant hit amongst the freeride crowd. With its right mix of sizeable drops, creative woodwork, intimidating rock faces, lack of “chicken lines” and a mini road gap, this triple black diamond (??) trail is a pleasure to ride.

It doesn 39 t matter if it 39 s wet and cold riding is always fun.


A very wet rock chute leading to a very wet wood bridge


Drops like this are a common sight on KingKong.


KingKong strike a great mix of rock faces bridges drops and flow.

Nic and ALN sending the 34 trail gap 34 on lower KingKong


After shooting most of KingKong, we didn’t have much time left so Nic tried to chase Andréane down SuperG. Not easy!

The Basse SuperG can be confused with Basse SuperS


The next day was all about Wolverine, Nic latest creation. This new trail is the first to be officially built on Mont-Tourbillon. It’s the first step of an ambitious project aimed at integrating mountain biking into an outdoor recreation real-estate project called the Maelström.

Thanks to LB-Cycle, the local trail building crew, this impressive trail was almost built in a single season! Only scoping and rough clearing were done last Fall.


Quebec City Mountain Biking at Sentiers du Moulin


Great trails deserve great signs



To shoot that day wasn’t easy. With the windchill, it felt like -15°C, cold enough to render Andréane's freehub and Nic's dropper post useless. We had to regroup in a chalet to warm the bikes and hope for the sun and wind to collaborate. And they did! An hour later, we were back on the trail.

A little snow ain 39 t going to stop Nic and ALN. but the bike had serious issue with the cold
Let it snow!


This new zone is strongly characterized by its granite. The whole mountain feels like a big rock pile covered with moss, hiding crazy lines and perfect slabs… It’s the perfect playground for creative trail builders.


ALN jumping into Wolverine rocks following Nic Sauv .


The amount or rock on Mont Tourbillon is stagering and the trail builders are making good use of them


Granite riding with a view all the way to Beaumont on a clear day

Plenty of steep and exposed section can be found in those woods...


First tracks on a wooden bridge can be intimidating


A great mix of rock and wood work... the LB-Cycle crew is good at trail building.


ALN showing us how to turn with form and style.

The lower slabs of Wolverine are just as good as the upper ones.


And that’s a wrap for #RideQuebecCity 2018. I hope you enjoyed discovering the trails that surround Quebec City as much as we enjoyed creating this content.

That 39 s a wrap for 2018 TeamLimace FTW


Thanks to everyone who made this happen!

Visit the high-res gallery for more images



Quebec City Area mountain biking trails

Need to plan a trip to the area?
Visit quebecmountainbike.com


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
78226 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
72474 views
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
69878 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
57086 views
Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes
55114 views
Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
52701 views
Tested: 5 Ways to Hold a Tube on Your Frame
49480 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
48505 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 It's weird. At 5 degrees celcius, my bike start to work like sh*t... Tires are stiff and don't grip, Suspensions feels like locked, and my brakes feels different... Anyway, when it's 0 celcius or colder (add snow to the mix), I left my full suspensions inside and ride my fatbike on easyer trails...

Nonetheless, SDM is an incredible place to ride!
  • + 1
 Riding Quebec trails is definitely on my bucket list. Did some fall hiking in Tremblant this year and QC looks like an amazing place to ride as well.
  • + 1
 Vimeo is balls. So many buffering circles of doom, I'm afraid I can't be bothered. Photos look cool though
  • + 1
 Same song as Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
  • + 1
 Triple Black. Put the bottle down.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027573
Mobile Version of Website