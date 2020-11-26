Video: How David Trummer Went From Mid Pack to the World Champs Podium

It felt pretty amazing, I wasn’t expecting a silver medal at World Champs and it motivates me to want more in the future, particularly in World Cups. My goal for next season is to finally get on that World Cup podium and to Win a World Cup would be sick! — David Trummer, The YT Mob

I think the best thing is that everything around you is organised so well. I really don’t have to think about anything else other than racing. I can focus a lot better on the task at hand now. It’s also super nice that the whole team works so well together and we’re all having a good time. — David Trummer, The YT Mob

After nearly saying goodbye to his dream of becoming a professional rider, David Trummer thought better of it in the end and bounced back on to the big stage. Following his best season to date (2019), ‘Daveboy’ secured his spot racing for The YT Mob, a dream come true! A silver medal at this years World Championships was testament to his continued determination and dedication. In the third YT Mob Homelife we visit ‘Daveboy’ in Gnas, Austria to get to know him a little better.From ‘privateer’ to pro, it was amazing to watch how David Trummer adapted to the changes of being on a professional team. A lot of people questioned the added pressure, but clearly the relaxed vibe,and organisation is a match for Daveboy!Photo: Isac PaddockVideo: Knowmad Development