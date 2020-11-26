Video: How David Trummer Went From Mid Pack to the World Champs Podium

Nov 26, 2020
by The YT Mob  

After nearly saying goodbye to his dream of becoming a professional rider, David Trummer thought better of it in the end and bounced back on to the big stage. Following his best season to date (2019), ‘Daveboy’ secured his spot racing for The YT Mob, a dream come true! A silver medal at this years World Championships was testament to his continued determination and dedication. In the third YT Mob Homelife we visit ‘Daveboy’ in Gnas, Austria to get to know him a little better.

bigquotesIt felt pretty amazing, I wasn’t expecting a silver medal at World Champs and it motivates me to want more in the future, particularly in World Cups. My goal for next season is to finally get on that World Cup podium and to Win a World Cup would be sick!David Trummer, The YT Mob

Shot by Isac Paddock

From ‘privateer’ to pro, it was amazing to watch how David Trummer adapted to the changes of being on a professional team. A lot of people questioned the added pressure, but clearly the relaxed vibe, #goodtimes and organisation is a match for Daveboy!

bigquotesI think the best thing is that everything around you is organised so well. I really don’t have to think about anything else other than racing. I can focus a lot better on the task at hand now. It’s also super nice that the whole team works so well together and we’re all having a good time.David Trummer, The YT Mob

Photo: Isac Paddock
Video: Knowmad Development

8 Comments

  • 7 0
 ‘Daveboy’ really? I think he should have gone with ‘Little Trummer Boy’, such a missed opportunity. Awesome to see a privateer crack it.
  • 2 0
 There's only one way to the top - a little T & B. Talent and Balls. Add a little discipline and you'll be world champ.
  • 2 0
 Am I the only one who thinks that he has a little bit Stevie Smith to him?
  • 1 0
 DT is the only person to make YT's racing programme look cool, now and in the past
  • 1 0
 Did you just hear Oisin O'Callaghan brraaaaap past as you typed that?

www.pinkbike.com/news/video-oisin-ocallaghans-dream-comes-true.html
  • 1 0
 Impressive year for sure!
  • 1 0
 How did he get stock of that YT?
  • 1 0
 Daveboy Trummerjunge

