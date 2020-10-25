Video: Innes Graham Shreds Steep and Loose Innerleithen Trails

Where do you go to shoot your first edit for a new series, and who you do you shoot?

Sometimes a change of perspective is all it takes to see the light.

Easy, you head to a small town in the Scottish borders called Innerleithen and film with local legend Innes Graham.There is a story behind Innes and Viris Brand, but we'll save that for another time. But for now, sit back and enjoy this video of Innes Graham doing what he does best.