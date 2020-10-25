Video: Innes Graham Shreds Steep and Loose Innerleithen Trails

Oct 25, 2020
by Viris Brand  




Where do you go to shoot your first edit for a new series, and who you do you shoot?

Easy, you head to a small town in the Scottish borders called Innerleithen and film with local legend Innes Graham.

There is a story behind Innes and Viris Brand, but we'll save that for another time. But for now, sit back and enjoy this video of Innes Graham doing what he does best.

bigquotesSometimes a change of perspective is all it takes to see the light.




http://www.virisbrand.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
89281 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
76888 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
62558 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
55769 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
52032 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
50085 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
45025 views
9 Bikes That Have Won Red Bull Rampage
40158 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007517
Mobile Version of Website