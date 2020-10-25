Pinkbike.com
Video: Innes Graham Shreds Steep and Loose Innerleithen Trails
Oct 25, 2020
by
Viris Brand
Where do you go to shoot your first edit for a new series, and who you do you shoot?
Easy, you head to a small town in the Scottish borders called Innerleithen and film with local legend Innes Graham.
There is a story behind Innes and Viris Brand, but we'll save that for another time. But for now, sit back and enjoy this video of Innes Graham doing what he does best.
Sometimes a change of perspective is all it takes to see the light.
http://www.virisbrand.com
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
