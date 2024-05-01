Video: Jason Borosky's Absolutely Bonkers Street Moto Video Part for 'Today'

May 1, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

The opener is wild.

15 Comments
  • 5 0
 Nothing I don't like about this, reminds me a lot of the old school moto vids including the famous train jump and skate parks rips (I think that was Moto XXX), house hucks (Crusty) and all the other awesome vids. Really like the street stuff too...
  • 6 0
 E-bikes these days are getting crazy
  • 2 0
 CONSIDER THE EVIDENCE:

Exhibit 1: Guy doing rad tricks on a dirt bike in suburban Southern California? ✅
Exhibit 2: Billy Corgan Soundtrack? ✅
Exhibit 3: Riding in a T-Shirt? ✅
Exhibit 4: Long Hair under a Beanie? ✅
Exhibit 5: Gnarly Wrecks? ✅
Exhibit 6: Moody slow-mo portraits of the rider in an abandoned building? ✅
Exhibit 7: Irresponsible, probably illegal and definitely life-endangering stunts? ✅


CONCLUSION: This is a newly discovered Crusty Demons segment from the year 1996, and you can't convince me otherwise. Also, it's perfect and I love it.
  • 3 0
 That house has a tax estimate of $1,080,065 on Zillow. Never seen it lived in the last 20 years though. Always thought it was a nice table gap.
  • 3 0
 Now those were some wall rides
  • 3 0
 How did he live after casing that house?
  • 3 0
 I bet that house case saved him from flat landing the top of the dirt and being ejected 30' higher that where he did.
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure he broke his back in 3 places because of that crash
  • 2 0
 @G3V162F: I know he broke his back and apparently the entire front off of his bike, savage.
  • 2 0
 Most impressive trick was getting his dirtbike on top of a water tank. How?!
  • 2 0
 It amazes me what they can do with only an extra 100mm of travel.
  • 1 0
 +50 hp helps too Smile I think Rampage are getting up there as far as hucks are concerned, they are doing stuff every bit as big as that water tower jump if not bigger.
  • 1 0
 No barspin off of that tank.....boring....
  • 1 0
 I see Kelly Leak is still up to his old shenanigans
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah!!







