Video: Jason Borosky's Absolutely Bonkers Street Moto Video Part for 'Today'
May 1, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
15 Comments
The opener is wild.
Videos
Motocross
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,366 articles
15 Comments
5
0
RadBartTaylor
(1 hours ago)
Nothing I don't like about this, reminds me a lot of the old school moto vids including the famous train jump and skate parks rips (I think that was Moto XXX), house hucks (Crusty) and all the other awesome vids. Really like the street stuff too...
[Reply]
6
0
beeeefkirky
(1 hours ago)
E-bikes these days are getting crazy
[Reply]
2
0
atourgates
(8 mins ago)
CONSIDER THE EVIDENCE:
Exhibit 1: Guy doing rad tricks on a dirt bike in suburban Southern California? ✅
Exhibit 2: Billy Corgan Soundtrack? ✅
Exhibit 3: Riding in a T-Shirt? ✅
Exhibit 4: Long Hair under a Beanie? ✅
Exhibit 5: Gnarly Wrecks? ✅
Exhibit 6: Moody slow-mo portraits of the rider in an abandoned building? ✅
Exhibit 7: Irresponsible, probably illegal and definitely life-endangering stunts? ✅
CONCLUSION: This is a newly discovered Crusty Demons segment from the year 1996, and you can't convince me otherwise. Also, it's perfect and I love it.
[Reply]
3
0
astrofusion
(24 mins ago)
That house has a tax estimate of $1,080,065 on Zillow. Never seen it lived in the last 20 years though. Always thought it was a nice table gap.
[Reply]
3
0
absentminded
(1 hours ago)
Now those were some wall rides
[Reply]
3
0
absentminded
(1 hours ago)
How did he live after casing that house?
[Reply]
3
0
RadBartTaylor
(1 hours ago)
I bet that house case saved him from flat landing the top of the dirt and being ejected 30' higher that where he did.
[Reply]
2
0
G3V162F
FL
(1 hours ago)
Pretty sure he broke his back in 3 places because of that crash
[Reply]
2
0
RadBartTaylor
(56 mins ago)
@G3V162F
: I know he broke his back and apparently the entire front off of his bike, savage.
[Reply]
2
0
H2o1199
(1 hours ago)
Most impressive trick was getting his dirtbike on top of a water tank. How?!
[Reply]
2
0
iforte312
(57 mins ago)
It amazes me what they can do with only an extra 100mm of travel.
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(20 mins ago)
+50 hp helps too
I think Rampage are getting up there as far as hucks are concerned, they are doing stuff every bit as big as that water tower jump if not bigger.
[Reply]
1
0
alerion
(1 hours ago)
No barspin off of that tank.....boring....
[Reply]
1
0
everythingsucks
FL
(39 mins ago)
I see Kelly Leak is still up to his old shenanigans
[Reply]
1
0
artistformlyknowasdan
FL
(1 hours ago)
Hell yeah!!
[Reply]
