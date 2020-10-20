Video: Marcelo Gutiérrez Helps Locals in Colombia Build New Trails



Rider: Marcelo Gutiérrez

Videography:

DIGGING FOR GOLD

Marcelo Gutiérrez is known in Colombia as South America’s greatest DH racer. Now, in his new role as a Giant ambassador, he’s helping locals build new trails—and a sense of community.“It’s about giving back and sharing and wanting the best for a country that has given me so much. I have been privileged in what I’ve experienced and learned traveling the world as a pro racer. Now I enjoy teaching and sharing with these local communities.”With the help of his usual digging crew, Marcelo headed to Neira, close to his hometown of Manizales, to share trail knowledge, put shovel to dirt, and of course test the trail updates.