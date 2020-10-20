Video: Marcelo Gutiérrez Helps Locals in Colombia Build New Trails

Oct 20, 2020
by Giant Bicycles  


Words: Giant Bicycles
Rider: Marcelo Gutiérrez
Videography: Miburraonline
Photography: Santiago Cardenas

Marcelo Gutiérrez is known in Colombia as South America’s greatest DH racer. Now, in his new role as a Giant ambassador, he’s helping locals build new trails—and a sense of community.


DIGGING FOR GOLD


Marcelo Guti rrez with his Trance X 29 Advanced Pro 0 bike


Marcelo Guti rrez and crew loading trail building gear

Marcelo Guti rrez and locals working on trail

“It’s about giving back and sharing and wanting the best for a country that has given me so much. I have been privileged in what I’ve experienced and learned traveling the world as a pro racer. Now I enjoy teaching and sharing with these local communities.”

Marcelo Guti rrez and locals in Neira

Trail features in Neira

Marcelo Guti rrez riding trails in Neira

With the help of his usual digging crew, Marcelo headed to Neira, close to his hometown of Manizales, to share trail knowledge, put shovel to dirt, and of course test the trail updates.

Marcelo Guti rrez riding trails in Neira

Marcelo Guti rrez riding trails in Neira

More info here.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Trail Bikes Giant Giant Trance X Marcelo Gutierrez


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
86757 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
86677 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
73214 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
71090 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
70327 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
67145 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6
61233 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
61172 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 It's incredible to see mountain biking making it to people and places around the world where it can act as an escape from the harsh realities of their lives. Keep up the rad work!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008060
Mobile Version of Website