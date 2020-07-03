Video: Powered by Pies with Elliott Heap - Live To Ride's Ep. 5

When we first went into lockdown I didn’t ride my bike for like two weeks, it was hard not to ride with people and I just rode with my little brother. Then I fell out of love with it a bit and started spending a lot of money on my car and other toys. Towards the end of lockdown I started going out with Ant Hale and Nigel Page, it was really nice to get back out and riding bikes again. Because I’ve not been training throughout the whole thing I just want to get back into the gym now and get as fit as I possible before the season. — Elliott Heap