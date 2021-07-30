Video: R-Dog Stylishly Sends Jumps & Rails Turns

After spending an off-season and a year of lock-down on his home trails in Santa Cruz, California, R-Dog, aka Ryan Howard, finally flew the coop to visit a friend and check out their riding scene. When you’re a frequent flyer at world-class riding destinations throughout the years, it can be hard to find that level of trails, jumps, and stoke elsewhere. But with the right mix of features, banter, wildflowers, and local insight to lead the way, any place can become your next epic destination.

⁣

Video By: Mind Spark Cinema / Isaac Wallen — RockShox