Winner of the Fox Racing Prize Pack from the EWS Finale Ligure Fantasy Contest Announced

Oct 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

FANTASY
CONTEST
Enduro World Series
Finale Ligure, Italy

From South America to Europe to North America and back to Europe, what a season it has been! In the final round, many of you chose Cecile Ravanel, Isabeau Courdurier and Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau for the final women's podium of the year, and they delivered. As for the fan favourites for the win in the men's race, Sam Hill and Martin Maes, they were unable to reach the podium, leaving the final champagne spray to Richie Rude, Damien Oton and Kevin Miquel. Not one of you chose those three for the men's podium, but many had both the women's podium, as well as Rude and Oton for first and second. From those who guessed those five riders, we drew @Hoetz80 who is the lucky winner of the Fox Racing prize pack.


What They Won

Fox Racing Prize Pack


Prize Package
•  Attack Glove
•  Attack Short
•  Attack Pro LS Jersey
•  Proframe Helmet
•  Prize Total: $530USD

For more details visit www.foxracing.com.

MENTIONS: @Fox-Head-Inc / @EnduroWorldSeries


