Jordie Lunn is no newby to the mountain bicycle world, but for many, it may seem so. More recently, Jordie has been popping up more and more with his ridiculously large and crazy lines to match his obviously ridiculously large… well. For many of us it started in the winter with the below and progressed to his Rough AF 1 and Rough AF 2 episodes. Now we have this amazing deep dive into the person that is Jordie Lunn, and looks are very deceiving.