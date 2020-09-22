Bike Check: Maxime Folco's Blue Collar Trans Vesubienne Trek Top Fuel

Details

Height 5'11" / 179cm

Weight 143 lb / 71kg

Hometown Nice, France

Model Trek Top Fuel

Frame Size Large

Wheel Size 29

Suspension Fox 34 Stepcast and Float DPS

Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM X0 & Shimano SLX

Cockpit

Tyre pressures 1.8 + 2.0 bar / 26 + 29psi



Fork

Travel 120mm

Pressure 65psi

Sag 25%



Shock

Travel 115mm

Pressure 105psi

Sag 25%

Lockout Remote





The SRAM GX Eagle groupset that the bike arrived with was switched out for a lighter X01 version - including the 10-50t cassette, which is a fairly significant weight saving, while the SLX brakes just worked so he didn't feel the need to change them. The Fox suspension is paired to a RockShox twist shifter to actuate the lockouts - both front and rear are paired together at the shifter.

The wheels are a bit of a mix and match affair - on the front he is running his DT Swiss XRC 1200 from last year in 25 inner width, while at the back he has the Bontrager OE carbon wheel, although he also has his XRC 1200 with a slightly burlier tyre for the rear in the prologue as there is not too much climbing in it and he doesn't want to have to mess about changing tyres in the evening. He says he prefers the profile of the 30mm rim, it gives better comfort and puncture protection, but the OE wheels are heavier, hence keeping the front wheel. Inside the tyres there is nothing special, just standard sealant and no inserts, on race day he relies on sensible pressures to keep him rolling. They are shod with a Maxxis Forekaster on the front and a fast-rolling Ikon on the rear for race day.

What is there to say about Shimano's XT pedals? Solid, reliable. The cockpit is the OE Bontrager carbon bar and 60mm stem that came stock with the bike, just with the stem flipped upside down to get weight on the front for climbing. ESI's foam grips are light, comfortable and cheap - ideal for a blue collar build. Maxime likes to have his Garmin in front of him when racing - he likes to have the climbing metres showing so can gauge how far into the race he is and how much harder he can push if he needs to.