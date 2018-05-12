RACING

Day 1 Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018

May 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

It s been dry and sunny for both days f training but don t hold your breath for it to last through the weekend.


Women's Day 1 Results

1st. Cecile RAVANEL 25:06.50
2nd. Caro GEHRIG +1:08.42
3rd. Katy WINTON +1:11.91
4th. Isabeau COURDURIER +1:15.54
5th. Melanie PUGIN +1:32.39
6th. Ines THOMA +1:35.47
7th. Bex BARAONA +1:46.48
8th. Raewyn MORRISON +2:00.81
9th. Laura CHARLES +2:03.21
10th. Becky COOK +2:10.91
Men's Day 1 Results

1st. Richie RUDE 21:54.13
2nd. Adrien DAILLY +0:11.15
3rd. Florian NICOLAI +0:26.23
4th. Martin MAES +0:26.93
5th. Sam HILL +0:31.71
6th. Mark SCOTT +0:37.93
7th. Damien OTON +0:39.66
8th. Camille SERVANT +0:41.41
9th. Jared GRAVES +0:41.70
10th. Dimitri TORDO +0:45.16



Riche Rude the man with the big question mark over his head. Is this going to be the round he turns it around


10 Comments

  • + 4
 Wow, Rude hitting it on a Tech Trail. Hill not far behind. This is going to be a Fight. Graves, good to see is still has his hand in the Cookie Jar.
  • + 0
 do you know there is more than just these elite category, everyone puts a lot of effort and money to race these races pinkbike it wont hurt to show all category even its only the top 3 just to show they exist
  • + 2
 Yeahhh! So cool ti see Richie back at the top! And nice to see Flo Nicolai back in the mix as well
  • + 2
 What happened to Jesse Melamed?
  • + 1
 Crash on stage 2 and his day was done, according to the race feed. Frown
  • + 1
 No flat tire for rude and mechanicals for graves on day 1
  • + 1
 Sam Dale in 21st, never saw that coming, good job!
  • + 0
 eh lets not get excited just yet , big day left for tomorrow
  • + 1
 fuck ya Richie!
  • + 3
 Yeah fuck you Richie!

