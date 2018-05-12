Day 1 Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018

Women's Day 1 Results
1st. Cecile RAVANEL 25:06.50
2nd. Caro GEHRIG +1:08.42
3rd. Katy WINTON +1:11.91
4th. Isabeau COURDURIER +1:15.54
5th. Melanie PUGIN +1:32.39
6th. Ines THOMA +1:35.47
7th. Bex BARAONA +1:46.48
8th. Raewyn MORRISON +2:00.81
9th. Laura CHARLES +2:03.21
10th. Becky COOK +2:10.91
Men's Day 1 Results
1st. Richie RUDE 21:54.13
2nd. Adrien DAILLY +0:11.15
3rd. Florian NICOLAI +0:26.23
4th. Martin MAES +0:26.93
5th. Sam HILL +0:31.71
6th. Mark SCOTT +0:37.93
7th. Damien OTON +0:39.66
8th. Camille SERVANT +0:41.41
9th. Jared GRAVES +0:41.70
10th. Dimitri TORDO +0:45.16

